PG&E Corporation : Updates Timing of Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

07/24/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) plans to report second-quarter 2019 earnings on or before August 9, 2019. PG&E Corporation will not be hosting an associated conference call for members of the financial community.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. Each of PG&E Corporation and the Utility is a separate entity, with distinct creditors and claimants, and is subject to separate laws, rules and regulations. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-corporation-updates-timing-of-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-300890473.html

SOURCE PG&E Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
