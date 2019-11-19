Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Could Shut Off Power for Safety in Portions of 16 Counties on Wednesday Six Other Counties, Previously Targeted for Shutoff, Will Not Be De-Energized

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 06:01pm EST

PG&E Meteorologists Continue to Monitor Weather as Conditions Evolve

Customers in portions of 16 counties have been given a 24-hour notification by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting Wednesday morning.

Six counties won’t be impacted

Customers in six other counties, originally notified that they would be part of the PSPS, have now been notified that they will not lose power, as weather conditions improved. Those counties no longer impacted are: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo. These customers will be contacted by PG&E via text, email or automated phone call to confirm that they will not be impacted by the PSPS.

Weather forecasts continue to be dynamic with significant variation across different portions of PG&E’s service area. As an example, some parts of PG&E’s territory are under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service, while other locations are subject to a Winter Storm Advisory.

High fire-risk conditions are forecast to begin early tomorrow morning and continue into Thursday. High winds are currently expected to subside Thursday mid-morning. PG&E will then inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers by end of day Thursday, based on the current weather conditions.

While there is considerable uncertainty regarding the strength, timing and humidity levels associated with this weather system, the shutoff is currently expected to impact approximately 181,000 customers in the following 16 counties:

County

Customers

Medical Baseline

Cities or unincorporated areas with some customers potentially impacted

Butte

13,097

870

Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City

El Dorado

37,444

1,828

Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges

Glenn

171

6

Elk Creek

Lake

16,013

900

Clearlake, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown

Mendocino

1,289

39

Hopland

Napa

11,181

247

Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Saint Helena, Yountville

Nevada

29,202

1,171

Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Washington

Placer

11,179

493

Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Meadow Vista, Weimar

Plumas

344

1

La Porte

Shasta

8,940

866

Anderson, Cottonwood, Igo, Millville, Palo Cedro, Redding

Sierra

1,160

14

Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City

Solano

1,970

84

Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Winters

Sonoma

38,376

1,218

Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Villa Grande, Windsor

Tehama

6,680

479

Cottonwood, Flourney, Manton, Mill Creek, Red Bluff

Yolo

400

7

Guinda, Rumsey, Winters

Yuba

3,942

229

Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley

On PG&E’s website, the map provides a visual representation of potentially impacted areas. The best way for customers to confirm if they will be or won’t be affected by a PSPS is to use the online address lookup tool at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Timeline for safety shutoffs

If PG&E calls the PSPS, the shutoffs will take place in phases beginning Wednesday morning through early afternoon, based on local weather conditions.

Customer notifications and impact

The company began notifying potentially impacted customers yesterday (48 hours prior) and notified them again today, 24 hours and four hours prior. Customers who have provided their contact information to PG&E were notified by phone, text and email.

It's important to remember that customers not impacted by the PSPS may experience power outages due to PG&E equipment damaged during this weather event; those customers will not be notified in advance.

It is also very possible that customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location. This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.

Community Resource Centers

To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open several Community Resource Centers (CRCs). Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities. Locations are below, and more are being confirmed. The locations of CRCs will be available at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

The following services will be provided at our Community Resource Centers:

  • Snacks (non-perishable)
  • Ice
  • Blankets (upon request)
  • Heater
  • Restroom facilities
  • Charging stations

How Customers Can Prepare

PG&E is asking customers to:

  • Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
  • Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
  • Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
  • Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.
  • Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center http://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com/.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
06:01pPG&E : Could Shut Off Power for Safety in Portions of 16 Counties on Wednesday S..
BU
05:10pPG&E : Current report filing
PU
05:04pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
AQ
05:04pPG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19aPG&E : Customers Notified That High Winds and Dry Conditions on Wednesday May Pr..
BU
11/18Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in PG..
PR
11/18THE LATEST : CEO says PG&E got complacent about power outages
AQ
11/18PG&E : With Forecasts Indicating High Winds and Dry Conditions, PG&E Notifies Cu..
BU
11/18PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financia..
AQ
11/18PG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 294 M
EBIT 2019 3 632 M
Net income 2019 -4 153 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,87x
P/E ratio 2020 3,60x
EV / Sales2019 1,63x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 3 752 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,68  $
Last Close Price 6,84  $
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 70,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-70.15%3 752
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.56%113 474
ENEL S.P.A.36.04%77 749
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.56%67 971
SOUTHERN COMPANY41.62%65 525
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.72%64 629
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group