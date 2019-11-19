PG&E : Could Shut Off Power for Safety in Portions of 16 Counties on Wednesday Six Other Counties, Previously Targeted for Shutoff, Will Not Be De-Energized
11/19/2019 | 06:01pm EST
PG&E Meteorologists Continue to Monitor Weather as Conditions Evolve
Customers in portions of 16 counties have been given a 24-hour notification by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting Wednesday morning.
Six counties won’t be impacted
Customers in six other counties, originally notified that they would be part of the PSPS, have now been notified that they will not lose power, as weather conditions improved. Those counties no longer impacted are: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo. These customers will be contacted by PG&E via text, email or automated phone call to confirm that they will not be impacted by the PSPS.
Weather forecasts continue to be dynamic with significant variation across different portions of PG&E’s service area. As an example, some parts of PG&E’s territory are under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service, while other locations are subject to a Winter Storm Advisory.
High fire-risk conditions are forecast to begin early tomorrow morning and continue into Thursday. High winds are currently expected to subside Thursday mid-morning. PG&E will then inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers by end of day Thursday, based on the current weather conditions.
While there is considerable uncertainty regarding the strength, timing and humidity levels associated with this weather system, the shutoff is currently expected to impact approximately 181,000 customers in the following 16 counties:
County
Customers
Medical Baseline
Cities or unincorporated areas with some customers potentially impacted
Butte
13,097
870
Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City
El Dorado
37,444
1,828
Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges
Glenn
171
6
Elk Creek
Lake
16,013
900
Clearlake, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown
Mendocino
1,289
39
Hopland
Napa
11,181
247
Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Saint Helena, Yountville
Nevada
29,202
1,171
Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Washington
Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City
Solano
1,970
84
Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Winters
Sonoma
38,376
1,218
Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Villa Grande, Windsor
Tehama
6,680
479
Cottonwood, Flourney, Manton, Mill Creek, Red Bluff
Yolo
400
7
Guinda, Rumsey, Winters
Yuba
3,942
229
Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley
On PG&E’s website, the map provides a visual representation of potentially impacted areas. The best way for customers to confirm if they will be or won’t be affected by a PSPS is to use the online address lookup tool at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
Timeline for safety shutoffs
If PG&E calls the PSPS, the shutoffs will take place in phases beginning Wednesday morning through early afternoon, based on local weather conditions.
Customer notifications and impact
The company began notifying potentially impacted customers yesterday (48 hours prior) and notified them again today, 24 hours and four hours prior. Customers who have provided their contact information to PG&E were notified by phone, text and email.
It's important to remember that customers not impacted by the PSPS may experience power outages due to PG&E equipment damaged during this weather event; those customers will not be notified in advance.
It is also very possible that customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location. This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.
Community Resource Centers
To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open several Community Resource Centers (CRCs). Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities. Locations are below, and more are being confirmed. The locations of CRCs will be available at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
The following services will be provided at our Community Resource Centers:
Snacks (non-perishable)
Ice
Blankets (upon request)
Heater
Restroom facilities
Charging stations
How Customers Can Prepare
PG&E is asking customers to:
Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.