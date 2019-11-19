PG&E : Could Shut Off Power for Safety in Portions of 16 Counties on Wednesday Six Other Counties, Previously Targeted for Shutoff, Will Not Be De-Energized

PG&E Meteorologists Continue to Monitor Weather as Conditions Evolve

Customers in portions of 16 counties have been given a 24-hour notification by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) starting Wednesday morning.

Six counties won’t be impacted

Customers in six other counties, originally notified that they would be part of the PSPS, have now been notified that they will not lose power, as weather conditions improved. Those counties no longer impacted are: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo. These customers will be contacted by PG&E via text, email or automated phone call to confirm that they will not be impacted by the PSPS.

Weather forecasts continue to be dynamic with significant variation across different portions of PG&E’s service area. As an example, some parts of PG&E’s territory are under a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service, while other locations are subject to a Winter Storm Advisory.

High fire-risk conditions are forecast to begin early tomorrow morning and continue into Thursday. High winds are currently expected to subside Thursday mid-morning. PG&E will then inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event. PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers by end of day Thursday, based on the current weather conditions.

While there is considerable uncertainty regarding the strength, timing and humidity levels associated with this weather system, the shutoff is currently expected to impact approximately 181,000 customers in the following 16 counties:

County Customers Medical Baseline Cities or unincorporated areas with some customers potentially impacted Butte 13,097 870 Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City El Dorado 37,444 1,828 Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges Glenn 171 6 Elk Creek Lake 16,013 900 Clearlake, Cobb, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Middletown Mendocino 1,289 39 Hopland Napa 11,181 247 Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Saint Helena, Yountville Nevada 29,202 1,171 Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Washington Placer 11,179 493 Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Meadow Vista, Weimar Plumas 344 1 La Porte Shasta 8,940 866 Anderson, Cottonwood, Igo, Millville, Palo Cedro, Redding Sierra 1,160 14 Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City Solano 1,970 84 Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Winters Sonoma 38,376 1,218 Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Calistoga, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Penngrove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Villa Grande, Windsor Tehama 6,680 479 Cottonwood, Flourney, Manton, Mill Creek, Red Bluff Yolo 400 7 Guinda, Rumsey, Winters Yuba 3,942 229 Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Strawberry Valley

On PG&E’s website, the map provides a visual representation of potentially impacted areas. The best way for customers to confirm if they will be or won’t be affected by a PSPS is to use the online address lookup tool at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Timeline for safety shutoffs

If PG&E calls the PSPS, the shutoffs will take place in phases beginning Wednesday morning through early afternoon, based on local weather conditions.

Customer notifications and impact

The company began notifying potentially impacted customers yesterday (48 hours prior) and notified them again today, 24 hours and four hours prior. Customers who have provided their contact information to PG&E were notified by phone, text and email.

It's important to remember that customers not impacted by the PSPS may experience power outages due to PG&E equipment damaged during this weather event; those customers will not be notified in advance.

It is also very possible that customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location. This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.

Community Resource Centers

To support customers in the affected areas, PG&E will open several Community Resource Centers (CRCs). Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities. Locations are below, and more are being confirmed. The locations of CRCs will be available at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

The following services will be provided at our Community Resource Centers:

Snacks (non-perishable)

Ice

Blankets (upon request)

Heater

Restroom facilities

Charging stations

How Customers Can Prepare

PG&E is asking customers to:

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.

Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center http://www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com/.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119006101/en/