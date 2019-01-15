Log in
PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
01/14 04:00:28 pm
8.38 USD   -52.36%
02:50aPG&E : Fire Liabilities Jeopardize Bondholders
DJ
02:49aPG&E : Bankruptcy Bruises Big Investors
DJ
01/14PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
RE
PG&E : Court Order Granting Motion for Entry of Stipulated Judgment

01/15/2019

f'.

(

SUPERIORCOURTOFTHESTATEOFCALIFORNIA

123 4567 8 910

12

11.~.

COUNTYOFSACRAMENTO

Coordination Proceeding Special Title

Case No. JCCP 4853

(CRC 3.550)

[PI11~ORDERGRANTING

MOTIONFORENTRYOF

BUTfEFIRE CASES

STIPULATEDJUDGMENT

The joint motionofDefendants Pacific Gas. and Electric Company and PG&E Corporation (collectively, "PG&E") and Plaintiffs Barbara Jean Zelmer and Robert Thomas Zelmer (collectively, "Zelmers") for an order entering judgment in accordance with the termsofthe

Stipulated Judgment entered between the Zelmers and PG&E came on for hearing in Department

420fthiSCourton~42tZ'l,ZOJ,4-.

..

,....~....

Having read the motion and the proposed Stipulated Judgment, and having heard argument

1314

by counsel, the Court hereby grantsPG&E'sMotion forEntryofStipulated Judgment.

15

THEREFORE,ITISORDERED THAT the joint motion isG~,and that final judgment will be entered pursuant to the Stipulated JuJr?betweenPGf1and the Zelmers.

16

~9~4a~

::

DATED:g__,2018

I'/i/)I/I~

I

/.

192021222324 25262728

FILE

NOV292018

ByB.loriga,DeputyClerk

-i-

easeNo.Jeep4853

[pROPOSED] ORDER GRANTING MOTION FOR ENTRYOFSTIPULATED JUDGMENT

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:33:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 2 895 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 806 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,89
P/E ratio 2019 2,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
Capitalization 4 346 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,2 $
Spread / Average Target 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-64.72%4 346
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.96%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%54 316
IBERDROLA-1.99%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.10%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 535
