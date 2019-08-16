Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Court leaves PG&E with sole right to submit bankruptcy plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 07:48pm EDT
A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday allowed PG&E Corp to retain the sole rights to propose a plan to exit bankruptcy, as he rejected efforts by investors to put forward competing plans, according to court documents.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco turned down requests from two groups of creditors wanting to propose a Chapter 11 exit plan for PG&E, which is facing huge liabilities from California wildfires.

Montali said he believed allowing PG&E to retain the right to lead the process would be a speedier resolution for victims of fires that were caused by equipment belonging to the California utility, according to the court documents.

PG&E earlier this week said that it would file its plan by Sept. 9.

The company sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year after severe wildfires in 2017 and 2018 resulted in more than $30 billion in liabilities.

In May, state fire investigators determined that PG&E transmission lines caused the deadliest and most destructive wildfire on record in California, a blaze that killed 85 people last year.

Hedge funds Knighthead Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management, which are shareholders in PG&E, made a public proposal earlier this month to raise $15 billion in equity to fund a planned reorganization and pledged to purchase a portion of the offered equity if shares are left unsold.

PG&E bondholders have proposed plans to inject money to help the company emerge from Chapter 11, saying it has been too slow to file its own plan.

PG&E was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
09:04pPG&E : Jury to decide PG&E's role in California wine country fire
AQ
08:23pTHE LATEST : Jury to decide PG&E role in wine country fire
AQ
08:16pPG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- 4th Update
DJ
07:48pPG&E : Court leaves PG&E with sole right to submit bankruptcy plan
RE
05:55pPG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:05pPG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:11pPG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- Update
DJ
04:06pPG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan
DJ
08/15PG&E CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
08/15PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 437 M
Net income 2019 -2 230 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,84x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 7 557 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,04  $
Last Close Price 14,28  $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-39.41%7 616
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.93%104 037
ENEL SPA19.13%67 834
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.45%65 050
IBERDROLA30.09%64 489
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.42%63 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group