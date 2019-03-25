PG&E : Current report filing

UNITED STATES

Date of Report: March 25, 2019

Commission File Number: 1-12609
PG&E CORPORATION
California
IRS Employer Identification Number: 94-3234914

77 Beale Street

San Francisco, California 94177

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 25, 2019, the Board of Directors (the " Board " ) of PG&E Corporation (the " Corporation " ) determined to further extend the deadline (the " Shareholder Proposal Deadline " ) pursuant to the Corporation ' s Bylaws for receipt of written notice by a shareholder of any business, including the nomination of any person for election to the Board, to be brought before the Corporation ' s 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, including any adjournments, postponements, reschedules or continuations thereof (the " 2019 Annual Meeting " ), from 5:00 p.m. PDT on March 25, 2019 to 8:00 p.m. PDT on March 29, 2019. Any director nomination or other proposal received by the Corporate Secretary of the Corporation prior to 8:00 p.m. PDT on March 29, 2019 and otherwise complying with the Bylaws may be submitted to the shareholders for voting at the 2019 Annual Meeting. This additional extension of the Shareholder Proposal Deadline is applicable only for the 2019 Annual Meeting.

The Corporation continues to be actively engaged in constructive discussions with its shareholders and other stakeholders regarding the previously announced Board refreshment process.

