PG&E : Current report filing

November 26, 2019 8-K Current report filing
November 19, 2019 8-K Current report filing
November 18, 2019 SC 13D/A Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
November 18, 2019 SC 13D/A Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
November 18, 2019 8-K Current report filing
November 13, 2019 8-K Current report filing
November 08, 2019 8-K Current report filing
November 07, 2019 10-Q Quarterly Report
November 07, 2019 8-K Current report filing
October 31, 2019 8-K Current report filing
October 25, 2019 8-K Current report filing
October 21, 2019 3 Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: WOOLARD JOHN M
October 21, 2019 3 Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: SMITH WILLIAM LLOYD
October 15, 2019 8-K Current report filing
October 15, 2019 8-K Current report filing
October 04, 2019 8-K Current report filing
October 03, 2019 4 Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: MULLINS ERIC D.
October 03, 2019 4 Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: LEFFELL MICHAEL J
October 03, 2019 4 Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: BUCKMAN FREDERICK W
October 03, 2019 4 Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: BARRERA RICHARD R
Sales 2019
17 356 M
EBIT 2019
3 376 M
Net income 2019
-3 746 M
Debt 2019
26 663 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-1,05x
P/E ratio 2020
3,93x
EV / Sales2019
1,76x
EV / Sales2020
2,11x
Capitalization
3 953 M
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Average target price
11,52 $
Last Close Price
7,47 $
Spread / Highest target
181%
Spread / Average Target
54,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-59,8%
