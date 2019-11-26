Log in
PG&E : Current report filing

11/26/2019 | 10:53pm EST

Company:

Year: View:

November 26, 20198-KCurrent report filing
November 19, 20198-KCurrent report filing
November 18, 2019SC 13D/AAmended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
November 18, 2019SC 13D/AAmended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
November 18, 20198-KCurrent report filing
November 13, 20198-KCurrent report filing
November 08, 20198-KCurrent report filing
November 07, 201910-QQuarterly Report
November 07, 20198-KCurrent report filing
October 31, 20198-KCurrent report filing
October 25, 20198-KCurrent report filing
October 21, 20193Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: WOOLARD JOHN M
October 21, 20193Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: SMITH WILLIAM LLOYD
October 15, 20198-KCurrent report filing
October 15, 20198-KCurrent report filing
October 04, 20198-KCurrent report filing
October 03, 20194Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: MULLINS ERIC D.
October 03, 20194Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: LEFFELL MICHAEL J
October 03, 20194Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: BUCKMAN FREDERICK W
October 03, 20194Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
Reported by: BARRERA RICHARD R

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 03:52:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 356 M
EBIT 2019 3 376 M
Net income 2019 -3 746 M
Debt 2019 26 663 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,05x
P/E ratio 2020 3,93x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 3 953 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,52  $
Last Close Price 7,47  $
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-68.84%3 916
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.35.15%113 670
ENEL S.P.A.35.61%76 543
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.16.79%68 506
SOUTHERN COMPANY41.74%65 210
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.20%63 863
