PG&E : Encourages Customers to Conserve Electricity as California Declares Flex Alert

06/11/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges customers to conserve electricity in response to a statewide Flex Alert called for today, Tuesday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., by the California Independent System Operator (ISO), which manages the state’s power grid.

A Flex Alert is an urgent call to immediately conserve electricity and shift power demand to off-peak hours to ease strain on the grid. The ISO issued the alert in response to high temperatures and high energy demand.

Because of widespread heat, the ISO anticipates energy demand reaching a peak of 42,800 megawatts (MW) this evening. Also, two units with a total generation of 1,260 MW are offline due to mechanical failures. For security reasons, the ISO declined to identify the units. The Flex Alert is in response to the combination of high electricity demand and reduced generation.

Earlier in the day, the ISO issued a Restricted Maintenance Operations (RMO), which requires generators and transmission owners to postpone scheduled maintenance to keep grid assets available for use.

PG&E encourages customers to reduce electricity use today, especially during the afternoon, when air conditioners are typically at peak use. Customers should also follow these conservation tips:

  • Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning, when possible.
  • Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
  • Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug any second refrigerator in the home or garage.
  • Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks such as vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time until after 10 p.m.
  • Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.

These Flex Alert-related conservation efforts could reduce the risk of further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric utilities in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ or www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.


© Business Wire 2019
