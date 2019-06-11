PG&E : Encourages Customers to Conserve Electricity as California Declares Flex Alert

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) urges customers to conserve
electricity in response to a statewide Flex
Alert called for today, Tuesday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., by
the California Independent System Operator (ISO), which manages the
state’s power grid.
A Flex Alert is an urgent call to immediately conserve electricity and
shift power demand to off-peak hours to ease strain on the grid. The ISO
issued the alert in response to high temperatures and high energy demand.
Because of widespread heat, the ISO anticipates energy demand reaching a
peak of 42,800 megawatts (MW) this evening. Also, two units with a total
generation of 1,260 MW are offline due to mechanical failures. For
security reasons, the ISO declined to identify the units. The Flex Alert
is in response to the combination of high electricity demand and reduced
generation.
Earlier in the day, the ISO issued a Restricted Maintenance Operations
(RMO), which requires generators and transmission owners to postpone
scheduled maintenance to keep grid assets available for use.
PG&E encourages customers to reduce electricity use today, especially
during the afternoon, when air conditioners are typically at peak use.
Customers should also follow these conservation tips:
-
Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher or turn it off if you
will be away from home. Use a fan instead of air conditioning, when
possible.
-
Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
-
Keep refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and
unplug any second refrigerator in the home or garage.
-
Avoid using electrical appliances and devices. Put off tasks such as
vacuuming, laundry, dish washing and computer time until after 10 p.m.
-
Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.
These Flex Alert-related conservation efforts could reduce the risk of
further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.
