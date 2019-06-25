Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Encourages Customers to Update Their Contact Information, So They Can Be Prepared for Public Safety Power Shutoffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

As Wildfire Season Progresses, Updates Needed from More Than 240,000 Customers

More than 390,000 Customers Have Updated Information Since June 2018

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is sending postcards to more than 240,000 customers encouraging them to update their mobile number, email and other key information so the company can contact them in advance should it become necessary to temporarily turn off power for safety this fire season.

These customers, who live throughout PG&E’s service area, have incomplete or no contact information on file.

It is important that all customer information is up to date so PG&E can share important wildfire safety alerts. In addition to notifying customers directly, PG&E also will provide outage updates and information through channels such as social media, local news, radio and the pge.com website.

“With the 2019 wildfire season now upon us, we all need to be better prepared to stay emergency-ready and to keep our families and friends safe,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We are asking our customers to be sure we have their latest contact information so we can do our best to reach them in advance of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff event.”

The Public Safety Power Shutoff program is one of many additional precautionary safety measures in response to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires that the company is putting in place as part of its Community Wildfire Safety Program intended to reduce wildfire threats and strengthen communities for the future.

Extreme weather threats can change quickly. PG&E’s goal, dependent on weather and other factors, is to send customer alerts through automated calls, texts and emails at 48 hours, again at 24 hours, and again just prior to shutting off power.

Besides updating their contact information to prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs, PG&E encourages customers to do the following:

  • Have an emergency plan for wildfires and discuss it with your friends, family and neighbors;
  • Update or create a go bag or 72-hour kit that can be used if you need to evacuate; and
  • Clear defensible space around your home or business.

PG&E thanks the over 390,000 customers who have taken action to ensure they will receive its wildfire safety alerts since June 1, 2018. For customers who have not yet confirmed or updated their contact information, PG&E strongly encourages everyone to do so by visiting www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling the PG&E contact center at 1-866-743-6589.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
01:34pPG&E : Encourages Customers to Update Their Contact Information, So They Can Be ..
BU
01:07pPG&E : bondholders propose bankruptcy reorganization plan worth up to $30 billio..
RE
01:07pPG&E : bondholders propose bankruptcy reorganization plan worth up to $30 billio..
RE
09:34aPG&E : Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall
DJ
02:48aCREDIT MARKETS : PG&E Bond Prices Jump as Shares Slide -- WSJ
DJ
06/24VIDEO : Ellis Martin Report: California Gold Mining Inc (CNSX:CGM) (OTCMKTS:CFGM..
AQ
06/24PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
06/24PG&E CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Sub..
AQ
06/24PG&E Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall -- Update
DJ
06/24PG&E Bond Prices Jump as Shares Dip
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 574 M
EBIT 2019 2 912 M
Net income 2019 1 644 M
Debt 2019 22 671 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,51
P/E ratio 2020 5,11
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,93x
Capitalization 11 468 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-3.33%9 468
NEXTERA ENERGY INC19.78%95 586
ENEL23.41%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.18%62 627
IBERDROLA27.44%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.10.86%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About