PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : Essentially All Customers Restored Following Public Safety Power Shutoff

11/21/2019 | 07:55pm EST

4 Incidents of Damages/Hazards Identified So Far

As of Thursday afternoon, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has restored power to essentially all customers impacted by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event that started on Wednesday.

Approximately 50,000 customers in 11 counties were impacted by the most recent PSPS event. PG&E initiated the PSPS for community and customer safety early Wednesday morning due to dry, windy weather and elevated fire risk across portions of its service area. Wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour were recorded Wednesday morning and into Thursday.

Once the weather subsided and the weather “all clear” was given, PG&E began the patrol and restoration process. Essentially all customers affected by the PSPS who could receive power were restored within 24 hours.

To date, PG&E has confirmed 4 instances of weather-related damage and hazards to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, and the company has either completed or is working to complete those repairs. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. This type of damage could lead to potential wildfire ignitions if power lines are not de-energized. PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the California Public Utilities Commission within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

Restoration by County

County Name

% Customers Restored

TOTAL

99%

BUTTE

100%

COLUSA

100%

GLENN

100%

LAKE

100%

MENDOCINO

100%

NAPA

98%

SHASTA

98%

SOLANO

59%

SONOMA

100%

TEHAMA

100%

YOLO

100%

At the height of the event, PG&E had 34 Community Resource Centers (CRC) open, which provided customers with restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and temperature-controlled seating for up to 100 people, as well as ice and blankets upon request. More than 1,900 customers used the CRCs on Wednesday, November 20, with additional attendance throughout Thursday.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
