PG&E : Evaluating Abrams and Knighthead's Financing Proposal

By Dave Sebastian



PG&E Corp. (PCG) said Friday it is evaluating a financing proposal from Abrams Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management to support its reorganization plan.

PG&E is working to propose a reorganization plan with help from some of its largest shareholders. Earlier this week, Abrams and Knighthead -- two hedge funds that together hold about 7.8% of the company's stock proposed -- to raise $15 billion in equity to support its emergence from bankruptcy.

The company said it will respond to the hedge funds' proposal in due course.

PG&E said earlier Friday that the plan would have no immediate impact on its electricity prices and satisfy its debt obligations, wildfire claims settlements and power-purchase contracts.

State fire investigators in May concluded that one of the company's high-voltage transmission lines sparked the deadliest fire in California history, the Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise in November. They have also found the company's equipment responsible for 18 wildfires in 2017, in most cases because trees made contact with lower-voltage lines.

