Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Evaluating Abrams and Knighthead's Financing Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

PG&E Corp. (PCG) said Friday it is evaluating a financing proposal from Abrams Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management to support its reorganization plan.

PG&E is working to propose a reorganization plan with help from some of its largest shareholders. Earlier this week, Abrams and Knighthead -- two hedge funds that together hold about 7.8% of the company's stock proposed -- to raise $15 billion in equity to support its emergence from bankruptcy.

The company said it will respond to the hedge funds' proposal in due course.

PG&E said earlier Friday that the plan would have no immediate impact on its electricity prices and satisfy its debt obligations, wildfire claims settlements and power-purchase contracts.

State fire investigators in May concluded that one of the company's high-voltage transmission lines sparked the deadliest fire in California history, the Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise in November. They have also found the company's equipment responsible for 18 wildfires in 2017, in most cases because trees made contact with lower-voltage lines.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -2.11% 18.12 Delayed Quote.-23.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
08:04pPG&E : Evaluating Abrams and Knighthead's Financing Proposal
DJ
07:56pPG&E : August 09, 2019 PG&E Board of Directors' Statement Regarding Shareholder ..
PU
07:06pPG&E : Board of Directors' Statement Regarding Shareholder Financing Proposal
BU
04:56pPG&E : PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
04:56pPG&E : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
11:41aPG&E Losses Widen as Fire Costs Rise -- Update
DJ
09:43aPG&E Reports $3.9 Billion in Wildfire-Related Charges
DJ
09:32aPG&E : sees billions more in wildfire costs in 2019
RE
08:56aPG&E : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:46aPG&E : Presentation and Complete Earnings Exhibits
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 465 M
EBIT 2019 3 206 M
Net income 2019 1 336 M
Debt 2019 24 521 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,15x
P/E ratio 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 2,26x
Capitalization 9 589 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,13  $
Last Close Price 18,12  $
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-23.71%9 796
NEXTERA ENERGY INC23.82%103 112
ENEL21.73%69 989
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.49%65 071
IBERDROLA25.45%62 793
SOUTHERN COMPANY30.81%60 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group