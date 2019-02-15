Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : February 15, 2019 PG&E Corporation Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer From Baker Mills LLC View Full Article for February 15 2019 >

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 09:42am EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced that it received notice of an unsolicited 'mini-tender' offer from Baker Mills LLC ('Baker Mills'), dated February 4, 2019. Baker Mills has offered to purchase up to 200,000 shares of PG&E Corporation common stock, which represents approximately 0.04% of the outstanding shares of PG&E Corporation common stock, at a price of $4.00 per share. This price represents a 74.14% discount to the closing price of PG&E Corporation common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') of $15.47 on February 14, 2019 and a 69.42% discount to the closing price of PG&E Corporation common stock on the NYSE of $13.08 on February 1, 2019, the last trading day prior to the date of the offer. The offer includes a condition that the trading price of PG&E Corporation's shares not decrease below the $4.00 offer price at any time between February 4, 2019 and the offer expiration date, as noted below.

PG&E Corporation does not endorse Baker Mills' unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that PG&E Corporation shareholders do not tender their shares in the offer.


Baker Mills has included a condition that there not be any decrease in the market price of PG&E Corporation's shares as traded on the NYSE to below the $4.00 offer price at any time between February 4, 2019 and the offer's expiration date, which is currently scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2019, unless extended by Baker Mills. As a result, PG&E Corporation shareholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price unless Baker Mills waives this condition. In addition, the offer is subject to numerous other conditions, including there being no action taken that in the reasonable judgment of Baker Mills materially adversely affects Baker Mills, PG&E Corporation, or the value of its shares, and Baker Mills can extend the offer and delay payment beyond the scheduled expiration date of March 8, 2019.

There can be no guarantee that these conditions will be satisfied. PG&E Corporation is not associated with Baker Mills, its mini-tender offer, or the mini-tender offer documentation.

Mini-tender offers seek less than 5% of a company's outstanding shares, which allows the offering company to avoid many disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') for tender offers.

The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers, stating that mini-tender offers 'have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard,' and that investors 'may end up selling their securities at below-market prices.' The SEC's guidance to investors on mini-tender offers is available at https://www.sec.gov/reportspubs/investor-publications/investorpubsminitendhtm.html.

PG&E Corporation encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC's letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure available at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm.

PG&E Corporation urges investors to obtain current market quotes for their shares of common stock, consult with their broker or financial advisor and exercise caution with Baker Mills' offer. PG&E Corporation recommends that shareholders who have not responded to Baker Mills' offer take no action. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them by providing the written notice described in the Baker Mills offering documents before the expiration of the offer and at other times described in the offering.

PG&E Corporation requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to Baker Mills' mini-tender offer for shares of PG&E Corporation's common stock.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pgecorp.com.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 14:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
09:42aPG&E : February 15, 2019 PG&E Corporation Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Te..
PU
09:01aPG&E CORPORATION : Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer from Baker M..
BU
02:48aPG&E's Bankruptcy Highlights Blind Spots in Green Investing -- WSJ
DJ
02/14PG&E : Bankruptcy Shows Blindspots in Green Investing
DJ
02/13PG&E : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials - Non-Management (definitive)
PU
02/13PG&E : Two Strong Storms Forecasted to Impact Northern and Central California
AQ
02/13PG&E : BlueMountain Says Has 13 Candidates for PG&E Board Slate
DJ
02/13PG&E : BlueMountain Capital Management Provides Update On Process To Replace PG&..
PR
02/12PG&E : Two Strong Storms Forecasted to Impact Northern and Central California
BU
02/12PG&E : to Customers - Stay Safe on Valentine's Day, Keep Metallic Balloons Secur..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 395 M
EBIT 2018 3 251 M
Net income 2018 289 M
Debt 2018 19 722 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,79
P/E ratio 2019 4,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 8 024 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-35.96%8 024
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.76%62 605
DOMINION ENERGY2.50%56 608
IBERDROLA2.37%52 878
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.07%50 621
EXELON CORPORATION6.21%46 412
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.