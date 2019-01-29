PG&E : Files for Bankruptcy Following California Wildfires

By Katherine Blunt and Russell Gold

PG&E Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday as it struggles with billions of dollars in potential liabilities from its role in sparking California wildfires, triggering one of the most complex corporate reorganization cases in years.

California's largest utility, which provides natural gas and electric service to 16 million people, sought protection under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. The process to restructure its debts is expected to be protracted, involving state and federal regulators, with wide-ranging implications for utility customers, fire victims, shareholders and wholesale power providers.

PG&E telegraphed earlier this month that it planned to file for bankruptcy, complying with a recently enacted state law that requires it to provide a 15-day notice before taking that step.

The company said earlier this month that it faces about 750 complaints on behalf of at least 5,600 fire victims who allege damages caused by PG&E equipment, and estimated that its fire-related liabilities could ultimately exceed $30 billion.

Write to Katherine Blunt at Katherine.Blunt@wsj.com and Russell Gold at russell.gold@wsj.com