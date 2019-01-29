Log in
PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
News

PG&E : Files for Bankruptcy Following California Wildfires

01/29/2019

By Katherine Blunt and Russell Gold

PG&E Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection on Tuesday as it struggles with billions of dollars in potential liabilities from its role in sparking California wildfires, triggering one of the most complex corporate reorganization cases in years.

California's largest utility, which provides natural gas and electric service to 16 million people, sought protection under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code. The process to restructure its debts is expected to be protracted, involving state and federal regulators, with wide-ranging implications for utility customers, fire victims, shareholders and wholesale power providers.

PG&E telegraphed earlier this month that it planned to file for bankruptcy, complying with a recently enacted state law that requires it to provide a 15-day notice before taking that step.

The company said earlier this month that it faces about 750 complaints on behalf of at least 5,600 fire victims who allege damages caused by PG&E equipment, and estimated that its fire-related liabilities could ultimately exceed $30 billion.

Write to Katherine Blunt at Katherine.Blunt@wsj.com and Russell Gold at russell.gold@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,88
P/E ratio 2019 3,20
EV / Sales 2018 1,51x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 6 229 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 18,5 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-49.43%6 229
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.52%61 201
DOMINION ENERGY-4.32%53 704
IBERDROLA0.71%52 748
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.99%48 872
EXELON CORPORATION2.33%44 898
