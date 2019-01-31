PG&E : Gets Court OK to Tap $1.5 Billion of Bankruptcy Loan

By Peg Brickley

PG&E Corp. on Thursday won approval from a bankruptcy judge to add $1.5 billion in secured debt to liabilities that already top $50 billion.

Judge Dennis Montali of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco said PG&E could immediately tap a chapter 11 financing package that gives Wall Street lenders led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. secured claims on the assets of one of California's largest utilities.

Hit with hundreds of lawsuits over its role in wildfires that killed dozens of people in recent years, PG&E filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday in San Francisco, saying it wants to resolve fire damage claims estimated at $30 billion.

A crowd of lenders, lawyers for people who have sued PG&E, unions and suppliers gathered in Judge Montali's courtroom or listened on the phone, as the utility's lawyers sketched out the goals for the bankruptcy.

Stephen Karotkin, one of PG&E's lawyers, said the chapter 11 proceeding will follow the pattern set in other corporate bankruptcies driven by mass damage claims and conclude with a trust set up to pay fire victim claims.

That process likely will take years. The financing that won interim approval Thursday will pay for bankruptcy advisers and fill in gaps in operating funds for PG&E.

A group of bondholders owed about $7 billion spoke up Thursday in support of the financing package. Dennis Dunne, lawyer for the group, said PG&E's lenders want to make sure the company's operations remain stable and safe.

If approved in final form, the bankruptcy loan could reach $5.5 billion, or even higher, depending on how long PG&E remains in bankruptcy, and how costly its case becomes.

Lawyers that sued PG&E on behalf of fire victims and cities affected by the disasters -- including the Northern California town of Paradise, which was virtually destroyed by fire last year -- said in court Thursday they are seeking official voices in the chapter 11 case. They have asked for the appointment of formal committees for fire victims, a status that would require the company to pay their advisers.

Federal bankruptcy watchdogs will be deciding in the coming weeks which committees will be named, and who will get seats on them. Paradise and other cities and counties with fire damages also have asked for committee status.

Once committees are appointed, they will weigh in on major decisions, such as whether PG&E should get final approval on its bankruptcy borrowing package.

Hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management, a big shareholder, has said it will try to replace PG&E's board of directors during the bankruptcy proceeding. A group of investors that own 20% of PG&E's stock also has formed a so-called ad hoc committee and has opened talks with PG&E, said Bruce Bennett, a lawyer for the group.

Bankruptcy cut off what were planned as "benchmark" trials in wildfire cases -- court contests of individual lawsuits that were meant to be tests of the strength of the fire claims. Some alleged victims are still living in trailers, unpaid, lawyers said.

Thursday's bankruptcy court hearing followed a rocky session Wednesday before U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who is overseeing PG&E's probation for a felony criminal conviction stemming from a 2010 gas pipeline explosion. The judge found the company had violated terms of its probation, and is weighing whether to impose new terms.

Long profitable, PG&E supplies gas and electric services to 16 million people. Its decision to file for bankruptcy rattled shareholders, who are organizing for collective action. PG&E's bankruptcy also upset trade suppliers owed more than $2 billion. They likely will have to wait years to collect their money.

PG&E listed assets worth more than $70 billion in its bankruptcy filing, along with about $23 billion in bond, loan and other financial debt. Even assuming the loan is approved in final form, PG&E still will have significant assets that aren't subject to claims by secured lenders, Judge Montali said.

Write to Peg Brickley at peg.brickley@wsj.com