Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/30 09:03:14 am
14.235 USD   +1.75%
PG&E : In PG&E Bankruptcy, Another Judge May Play Key Role

01/30/2019 | 08:31am EST

By Rebecca Smith and Peg Brickley

Now that PG&E Corp. has filed for protection from its creditors because of California wildfire liabilities, all eyes are on the bankruptcy court.

But another federal judge may wind up playing a prominent role in the case.

Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California oversees a criminal case involving PG&E, which is on federal probation after being found guilty of violating the Pipeline Safety Act in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people in San Bruno, Calif., in 2010.

On Wednesday, Judge Alsup is set to hear whether the utility violated its probation in that case -- and whether he should impose tougher safety restrictions on the company -- after its electrical equipment sparked more than a dozen California wildfires in recent years.

Judge Alsup has the authority to intervene in the chapter 11 bankruptcy case, which is being overseen by U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Dennis Montali. Some observers believe he will do just that.

"They could sell tickets for that," said one former PG&E executive, who noted that Judge Alsup has shown intense interest in protecting the public from PG&E safety lapses.

PG&E declined to comment. Lynn Fuller, a spokesman for the district court, said Judge Alsup never comments on active cases.

While it would be unusual for a U.S. district court judge to take an active role in a bankruptcy case, it isn't without precedent. U.S. district judges have the power to issue a "withdrawal of reference" and take back cases, in whole or in part, from bankruptcy courts at any time.

Judge Jed Rakoff of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York helped resolve the WorldCom Inc. bankruptcy case in ways that went way beyond the finances. He demanded proof in 2002 that failures in "corporate governance and internal controls" had been fixed before he would consider a financial plan.

"District courts generally have enough to do" and aren't looking for more work, said Arthur J. Steinberg, a law partner at King & Spalding. But they sometimes assert jurisdiction "if they feel vested in a case and want to make sure a particular aspect is dealt with properly," he added.

The deciding factor is sometimes the personality of the jurist.

"Some judges are much more inclined to take the reins and be very involved in issues and really want to dig in," said Debra Dandeneau, co-chair of Baker McKenzie's global restructuring and insolvency group.

Judge Alsup, who was appointed in 1999 by President Bill Clinton, might intervene if he feels he can use his bully pulpit to bring all the parties together to hammer out a comprehensive plan that addresses the utility's safety and management issues, in addition to its massive wildfire liabilities, legal experts said.

Alan Gover, a lawyer who advised PG&E's utility unit, Pacific Gas & Electric Co., after it filed for bankruptcy protection in 2001 during the California electricity crisis, said that anyone advising PG&E or its creditors "had better be aware that Judge Alsup is not an incidental bystander."

Since PG&E was convicted in the San Bruno case overseen by Judge Alsup in 2016, the utility has been working with a court-appointed monitor to improve its gas-system safety. The monitor told the bankruptcy court yesterday that he expects to remain involved until at least 2022.

Recently, Judge Alsup suggested he might require new inspections of PG&E's entire electric system to reduce wildfire threats before fire season gets in gear -- something PG&E dismissed as impossibly difficult and expensive. One option available to him is to have the federal monitor look at electric-system safety too.

PG&E's bankruptcy filing froze hundreds of wildfire suits and some shareholder actions. But bankruptcy filings don't suspend criminal matters.

For example, Takata Corp., the maker of defective air bags linked to more than 22 deaths, put its U.S. units under bankruptcy protection in 2017. But that didn't suspend a criminal case. Instead, it paved the way for a sale of the business to make good on an agreement to pay penalties.

Weil Gotshal & Manges, the law firm leading PG&E through its latest bankruptcy, also represented Takata's U.S. arm.

Write to Rebecca Smith at rebecca.smith@wsj.com and Peg Brickley at peg.brickley@wsj.com

