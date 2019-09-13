PG&E : In Second Major Settlement, PG&E Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolve Insurance Subrogation Claims Relating to 2017 and 2018 Wildfires

PG&E Has Now Reached Settlements with Two of Three Major Groups of Wildfire Claimants; Remains Committed to Working with Individual Claimants

PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together, “PG&E”) have agreed in principle with entities representing approximately 85 percent of insurance subrogation claims to an $11 billion settlement to resolve all such claims arising from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire. These claims are based on payments made by insurance companies to individuals and businesses with insurance coverage for wildfire damages.

The settlement is subject to definitive documentation and approval of the Bankruptcy Court overseeing PG&E’s Chapter 11 case. The settlement is to be implemented pursuant to PG&E’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”), and subject to confirmation of the Plan by the Bankruptcy Court.

“Today’s settlement is another step in doing what’s right for the communities, businesses, and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires,” said Bill Johnson, CEO and President of PG&E Corporation. “As we work to resolve the remaining claims of those who’ve suffered, we are also focused on safely and reliably delivering energy to our customers, improving our systems and infrastructure, and continuing to support California’s clean energy goals. We are committed to becoming the utility our customers deserve.”

This is PG&E’s second major settlement of wildfire claims. On June 19, 2019, PG&E and 18 local public entities (cities, counties, districts and public agencies) announced that they had reached agreements to settle their claims relating to the 2015, 2017, and 2018 wildfires for a total of $1 billion to be implemented as part of the Plan. Proceedings regarding the third and final major group of wildfire claims are currently pending in both Federal District Court and State Court.

PG&E remains committed to working with the individual plaintiffs to fairly and reasonably resolve their claims and will continue to work to do so.

In connection with today’s settlement, PG&E amended the previously announced equity financing commitment agreements to accommodate the total amount of subrogation claims contemplated by the settlement and reaffirmed the total $14 billion equity financing commitment target for the Plan. PG&E has received renewed commitments of $1.5 billion under the revised equity financing commitments and intends to seek remaining equity financing commitments over the next several weeks. PG&E expects that the equity financing commitment will be part of a more comprehensive financing package to emerge from Chapter 11. PG&E also expects to amend the Plan to incorporate the terms of the settlement of the subrogation claims after completion of the definitive documentation for the settlement.

