PG&E : Initiates Public Safety Power Shutoff to Approximately 27,500 Customers in Three Counties in Sierra Foothills Only; Safety Shutoffs Now Underway

No PSPS Event Projected for Monday Night in Three North Bay Counties; Three Counties in Sierra Foothills Removed from PSPS Outage

PG&E Continues to Monitor Hot, Dry and Windy Weather Across the Same Region for a Potential Second Event on Tuesday Night

At approximately 5:00 p.m. PDT today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting about 27,500 customers in three counties in the Sierra Foothills. Those areas include portions of Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills.

Based on the current forecast, the PSPS impact footprint has been reduced to 27,500 in three counties in the Sierra foothills from an original forecast of 124,000 in nine counties in the Sierra foothills and the North Bay. But the number was up from 21,000 midday Monday after two 60-kV transmission lines were added due to increased vegetation concerns.

No customers in the North Bay are expected to be affected by Monday’s PSPS, nor are customers in El Dorado, Placer and Sutter counties expected to be affected tonight, though the company continues to monitor the weather in those areas for a potential PSPS Tuesday night into Wednesday.

PG&E opened its Emergency Operations Center in San Francisco on Saturday, Sept. 21, and has been monitoring the weather and the evolving situation. PG&E’s meteorological team continues to monitor weather forecasts hourly, and the company has hundreds of personnel ready to respond for inspections, repairs and restoration once the weather subsides.

PG&E will continue to monitor weather throughout the affected area and may take additional actions as necessary to keep customers and communities safe.

Customers who are affected by the Monday night shutoff may be restored for a brief time on Tuesday before experiencing a second power shutoff Tuesday night. PG&E wants to remind customers to use any window of re-energization to charge their electronic devices.

Late Monday Afternoon (Sept. 23) Event

At approximately 5 p.m. today, PG&E began the process to start turning off the power for safety to 27,500 customers in advance of windy, dry conditions forecasted to begin around sundown. It will take a few hours to turn off customers in the affected footprint.

Elevated weather conditions, including potential fire risk, are forecasted to begin around 8 p.m. tonight, with peak fire risk forecasted to last until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

This PSPS will affect about 27,500 customers in the three counties.

Customer impacts may include:

County Customer Count Cities Including Butte 15,369 Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Hurleton, Oroville, Palermo, Rackerby, Yankee Hill Nevada 7,247 Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready Yuba 4,833 Bangor, Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Forbestown, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville

Community Resource Centers

To support customers in the potentially affected counties, PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in multiple locations on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 8 a.m. The centers will be open during daylight hours only and will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 customers each. The centers are located at:

Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds

303 Sacramento Street

Auburn, CA 95603

Sierra College Grass Valley Campus

250 Sierra College Drive

Grass Valley, CA 95945

14144 Lakeridge Circle

Magalia, CA 95954

Harrison Stadium parking lot

Third and Mitchell avenues

Oroville, CA 95965

Oregon House

9185 Marysville Road

Oregon House, CA 95935

Tuesday Evening (Sept. 24) Event

PG&E’s Emergency Operations Center will be working around the clock to support the current PSPS outage and to track a similar weather event in the same general nine-county region in the Sierra foothills and the North Bay for Tuesday evening, Sept. 24.

Elevated weather conditions, including potential fire risk, are forecasted to begin around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Sept. 24, with peak fire risk forecasted to last until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

PG&E will make a final decision on whether to initiate a second Public Safety Power Shutoff event late Tuesday morning. If a PSPS proceeds in these counties, it is anticipated to take place during the late afternoon or evening hours on Tuesday.

Once the weather subsides, and conditions are safe to do so, PG&E crews will conduct safety inspections, complete any needed repairs and begin restoration.

General Updates

PG&E provided early warning notification of the Public Safety Power Shutoff and will share updates until power is restored. Out of an abundance of caution, PG&E began providing notice to customers before this safety event through automated phone calls, texts, social media and emails on Saturday, Sept. 21.

As part of these preparedness efforts, PG&E has asked customers to:

Stay informed on the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff updates at www.pge.com/pspsupdates. Customers also can enter their address and find out if their home or business is served by an electric line that may be affected by this event.

Update their contact information at www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers when and where possible before turning off electric service for safety.

Prepare for and practice an emergency plan to keep themselves and their families emergency-ready and safe during an outage. Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at www.pge.com/psps.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005855/en/