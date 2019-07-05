PG&E : Insurers, Seniors Seek Jury Review of PG&E

By Peg Brickley

Elderly victims of California wildfires want to haul PG&E Corp. before a jury to answer for its role in the blazes despite the protective shield of its bankruptcy filing.

Backing the call for a jury trial are insurers that have paid for damages from the fires, who say they have evidence California fire investigators got it wrong when they cleared PG&E of blame for the deadly 2017 Tubbs fire. The insurance companies say a jury should make the call on whether PG&E equipment, or private equipment, sparked the blaze that claimed 22 lives.

A bright arc flash recorded on video from a winery 18 minutes before the first sight of the Tubbs fire will demonstrate to a jury that a high-voltage event on PG&E's distribution system sparked the fire, the insurers said in new court filings.

California fire investigators cleared PG&E of blame for the Tubbs fire days before the utility filed for bankruptcy protection, sending the stock price soaring. Insurers, however, say Cal Fire got it wrong, and the video proves it. Baupost Group LLC, an investment firm that owns $3.4 billion of insurance claims, is the largest member of the insurance group.

The request for a jury trial is being advanced by the official committee representing victims of California wildfires in 2017 and 2018. The push for a trial threatens to unsettle the dynamics of the complex chapter 11 proceedings shaking up California's largest electric utility.

People in their 80s and 90s who fled for their lives, several of whom also have cancer, are invoking a special California speedy-trial law and asking a judge to lift the stay that froze lawsuits over the blazes when PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in January. They want a state-court jury to decide how much PG&E owes them for damages from fires in 2017.

If the request is granted, a jury drawn from the affected communities could weigh in on how much the utility should pay for the blazes. So far, that question has been answered only by experts working with spreadsheets because PG&E filed for bankruptcy before any trials could be held.

No jury or judge has yet said what PG&E should have to pay for the lives, homes and businesses lost in years of fires linked to its equipment. The size of the damages is a central question in PG&E's bankruptcy, because the company must pay all of the wildfire claims in full to emerge as a solvent company.

A spokesman for PG&E said Wednesday the company is reviewing the request for jury trials, and will state its position before the matter comes up for hearing later this month in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco. PG&E and California fire officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday on the challenge from insurers over the Tubbs fire.

PG&E has estimated its wildfire liabilities at $30 billion, a figure that is based on "a wide variety of data," according to the company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wildfire damage claimants in court papers said PG&E hasn't provided them the data underlying the $30 billion figure.

In court papers, the wildfire damages committee says the damage estimate should be about $54 billion, including $18 billion from the 2017 Tubbs Fire.

Bondholders pitching a rival chapter 11 plan want to cap the wildfire damages at $14 billion to $16 billion while acknowledging that a bankruptcy-court proceeding aimed at estimating the damages could produce a different number. Bondholders are offering insurers only 12% of what they paid out for the Tubbs fire, compared with 57% of what they paid out for other PG&E fires.

Most bankruptcies driven by large injury or property damages follow years, even decades, of litigation that test both the companies and the claimants. In asbestos-driven bankruptcies, the results of hundreds of trials went into the mix that produced damages estimates, often after hard-fought bankruptcy-court contests.

PG&E has settled a fraction of its wildfire damage claims but hasn't gone to trial.

How PG&E will arrive at a final wildfire damages number hasn't been established. Under bankruptcy law, the company will have to pay the entire figure as part of its chapter 11 plan, or risk upsetting the expectations of powerful financial players that have money invested in PG&E stock.

PG&E's bonds occupy the same rung of the bankruptcy repayment ladder as the wildfire damage claims. If the wildfire claims have to be paid at a discount, the bonds have to take the same discount, which would translate into losses for investors.

