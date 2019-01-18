Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Investor Opposes Bankruptcy Move

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Peg Brickley

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC, a hedge fund with a significant stake in PG&E Corp., has challenged the utility's board over a plan to resort to bankruptcy to tackle wildfire damages that PG&E estimates could run as high as $30 billion.

The California utility announced Monday it would file for bankruptcy, jolting BlueMountain and other investors that bought up the stock in 2018 before the state's deadly Camp Fire, which killed 86 people. The utility's equipment is suspected of having triggered some wildfires.

The announcement slammed the already depressed price of PG&E's shares and bonds. The shares, which were selling for $48.80 just before the Camp Fire broke out in November, fell 9.5% to $6.36 on Thursday, marking a three-month drop of 87%.

BlueMountain, which reported owning 4.3 million shares as of Sept. 30, now owns about 11 million shares, according to a person familiar with the firm's holdings. The hedge fund contends the utility's board is moving too quickly toward a chapter 11 bankruptcy, destroying value unnecessarily.

"The company has ample liquidity to operate its business; the amount of liabilities remains uncertain and contestable; there are meaningful probabilities of offsets from settlements and cost recovery; and any potential liabilities are payable in the future," BlueMountain wrote in a letter to PG&E's board of directors on Thursday.

In the wake of California's devastating wildfires, bankruptcy is the only workable option for the utility, said PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo.

"Following a comprehensive review with the assistance of outside experts and at management's recommendation, the PG&E board unanimously determined that initiating a chapter 11 reorganization for both the utility and the corporation is the only viable option for PG&E and will maximize the value of the enterprise for the benefit of all stakeholders, " Ms. Paulo said Thursday.

It isn't clear what effect BlueMountain's objection might have on the push toward bankruptcy court. Law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, a chapter 11 heavyweight, is already on board, and the utility said it would be filing before the end of the month.

Shareholders generally fare poorly in bankruptcy, their holdings often wiped out because creditors are paid before equity owners. BlueMountain also cited the likelihood that bankruptcy will boost PG&E's financing costs.

In PG&E's case, creditors will include victims of a series of wildfires that are believed to be linked to the utility's equipment or practices. Without a final court determination that PG&E is to blame for the fires, and with no trial record to establish the range of verdicts the utility could face, the damage estimates are guesses and not a basis for bankruptcy, according to the hedge fund.

BlueMountain urged PG&E's board to take another look at the numbers, weigh other options and draw on its borrowing power and insurance coverage before admitting insolvency. Until recently, PG&E had investment-grade credit ratings, BlueMountain said, and regulators and lawmakers were open to working with the utility to overcome its problems. Bankruptcy will bring hopes of a state rescue to an end, the hedge fund said.

Some lawyers who have sued PG&E for wildfire damages also maintain that bankruptcy isn't the best way out of trouble.

The utility needs to be taken apart and recreated, but regulators, not a bankruptcy court, should be in charge of reform, said Amanda Riddle, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers.

A PG&E bankruptcy would keep most of management in place, delaying a shake-up of the utility by regulators, Ms. Riddle said in an email earlier this month. "It would allow existing management, which has proven beyond all doubt that it is either safety-incompetent or driven entirely by greed, to stay at their current jobs that much longer," she said.

PG&E said Sunday, before announcing its intention to file for bankruptcy, that Chief Executive Geisha Williams was stepping down and John Simon, the company's general counsel since 2017, would serve as interim CEO as the utility's board of directors conducts a search for a new chief.

Write to Peg Brickley at peg.brickley@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -9.53% 6.36 Delayed Quote.-73.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
02:48aPG&E : Investor Opposes Bankruptcy Move
DJ
01/17PG&E : Fitch says PG&E's bankruptcy will not hurt California's credit rating
RE
01/17PG&E : Largest Storm During this Week's Series Expected Wednesday - PG&E Has a P..
AQ
01/17PG&E : Shareholder BlueMountain Protests Bankruptcy Decision
DJ
01/17BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC : PCG) and the Board of Directors of Pacifi..
PR
01/17PG&E : Stock Rebounds After Selloff
DJ
01/16PG&E : S&P cuts rating on PG&E unit in third such cut this month
RE
01/16PG&E : Shares Stem Decline Even as California Rescue Chances Dim
DJ
01/16PG&E Shares Keep Tumbling as California Rescue Chances Dim
DJ
01/16PG&E to get pulled out of S&P 500, shares near 2001 lows
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 2 895 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 806 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,23
P/E ratio 2019 1,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 3 299 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 22,2 $
Spread / Average Target 249%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-73.22%3 299
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.19%60 787
DOMINION ENERGY-3.53%51 871
IBERDROLA-0.97%51 522
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.17%48 224
EXELON CORPORATION1.55%44 289
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.