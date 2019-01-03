Log in
PG&E : Is Sued Over Wildfire In 2013

01/03/2019 | 08:48am CET

By Micah Maidenberg

A California power-generating company sued PG&E Corp. for the utility's role in a fire several years ago that destroyed one of its power plants, causing it more than $20 million in damages.

Geysers Power Co., a unit of Calpine Corp., said in a lawsuit that an oil-filled circuit breaker in a PG&E switchyard exploded one morning in November 2013, sparking a fire that spread across thousands of acres in Sonoma County, Calif. The fire destroyed Calpine's McCabe power plant.

PG&E failed to properly maintain the high-voltage transmission equipment that caused the fire, according to Calpine's complaint, filed Monday in California state court.

A spokesman for PG&E said the company was aware of the lawsuit. "We remain focused on helping the communities impacted by recent wildfires recover and rebuild," he said.

The utility operator and Calpine tried to amicably resolve disputes about PG&E's liability related to the McCabe plant and Geysers's operations, Geysers said in its lawsuit, but the negotiations didn't result in a deal.

"Unfortunately, those efforts have failed, and PG&E has refused to accept responsibility for the damages in excess of $20 million dollars [sic] it caused," Geysers said in the lawsuit.

Calpine is owned by a group of investors led by private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners.

Calpine generates electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources.

PG&E shares traded up slightly Wednesday, at $23.80. Shares are down 52% from last year's peak of $48.96 as investors have sold off the stock out of fears the utility could face significant liabilities related to the 2018 Camp Fire.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION 0.21% 23.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
