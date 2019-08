PG&E : Issues Update on Offers for Committed Financing for Plan of Reorganization

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (collectively, “PG&E”) today announced that, following the earlier proposal made by Abrams Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management, PG&E has been offered substantially similar equity capital commitments from a number of financial institutions in support of a plan of reorganization of PG&E. These commitments currently exceed $12 billion.

PG&E intends to continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders as we further refine a plan of reorganization that meets the objectives outlined in our second-quarter earnings release and recent filings with the Bankruptcy Court.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

