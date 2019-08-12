Log in
PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : Issues Update on Offers for Committed Financing for Plan of Reorganization

08/12/2019 | 08:36pm EDT

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (collectively, “PG&E”) today announced that, following the earlier proposal made by Abrams Capital Management and Knighthead Capital Management, PG&E has been offered substantially similar equity capital commitments from a number of financial institutions in support of a plan of reorganization of PG&E. These commitments currently exceed $12 billion.

PG&E intends to continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders as we further refine a plan of reorganization that meets the objectives outlined in our second-quarter earnings release and recent filings with the Bankruptcy Court.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations, estimates, future plans and strategies of PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the “Utility”). These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which management believes are reasonable, and on information currently available to management, but are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk that these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include the factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation’s and the Utility’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, their most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, and their subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional factors include, but are not limited to, those associated with PG&E Corporation’s and the Utility’s chapter 11 cases. PG&E Corporation and the Utility undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 466 M
EBIT 2019 3 206 M
Net income 2019 1 336 M
Debt 2019 24 521 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,61x
P/E ratio 2020 3,99x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
Capitalization 8 864 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,04  $
Last Close Price 16,75  $
Spread / Highest target 97,0%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-29.47%9 589
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.54%103 716
ENEL SPA19.67%68 835
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.00%65 392
IBERDROLA25.65%62 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY32.81%60 955
