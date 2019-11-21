Log in
PG&E CORPORATION

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : Issues Weather “All Clear” for Safety Inspections and Restoration Work to Begin in All Impacted Areas

11/21/2019

Safety Inspections and Restoration Work Underway

Restoration Progress Continues: 10,000 Customers Restored

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reported that the company issued a weather “all clear” for all counties within its service area impacted by Wednesday’s Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

Restoration Updates

As wind conditions improved, at 2:00 a.m. today, a weather “all clear” was issued for all remaining customers impacted by PSPS, meaning it is now safe for inspections and restoration work to begin. PG&E expects all customers to be restored by tonight or sooner, pending damages found on the system.

As of 6:00 a.m. today, approximately 10,000 customers had been restored. Approximately 50,000 customers were originally impacted by the November 20 PSPS event.

Restoration Process

Safety patrols and inspections, which take place largely during daylight hours, will proceed throughout the day today. Resources supporting the restoration include more than 5,500 on-the-ground field personnel and 45 helicopters.

Community Resource Centers

PG&E’s Community Resource Centers (CRCs) will remain open until restoration is completed in the supported area. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and temperature-controlled seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities. The locations and open status of CRCs will be available at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

The following services will be provided at our Community Resource Centers:

  • Snacks (non-perishable)
  • Ice
  • Blankets (upon request)
  • Heater
  • Restroom facilities
  • Charging stations

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
