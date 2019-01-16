PG&E : January 15, 2019 – Court Request for Clarification

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 964 Filed 01/15/19 Page 1 of 1
IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
No. CR 14-00175 WHA
Plaintiff, v.
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY,
REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATION
Defendant.
ByJANUARY17AT5P.M., defendant Pacific Gas & Electric Company shall clarify, with respect to the 2017 Annual Report compiled pursuant to the Fire Incident Data Collection Plan (Dkt. No. 956-4), which of the incidents listed in the 2017 Annual Report correspond to the eighteen October 2017 Northern California wildfires that CAL FIRE has attributed to PG&E's facilities. If any of the eighteen October 2017 Northern California wildfires were not included in the 2017 Annual Report, PG&E shall explain why such fires were not included and shall compile a list of any other 2017 fires that may have involved PG&E's facilities but were not included in the report.
IT IS SO ORDERED.
Dated: January 15, 2019.
UNITEDSTATESDISTRICTJUDGE
