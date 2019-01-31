Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Judge Says PG&E Violated Probation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 02:51am EST

By Katherine Blunt and Russell Gold

SAN FRANCISCO -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup found PG&E Corp. in violation of its criminal probation in a testy hearing Wednesday in which he questioned the company's honesty and commitment to safe operations.

Judge Alsup oversees a case in which PG&E was convicted and placed on federal probation for safety violations following a 2010 natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people. On Wednesday, he concluded that the company had violated the terms of that probation by not communicating with its probation supervisors about a legal settlement related to a 2017 California wildfire.

PG&E's safety record has come under renewed scrutiny after state investigators have found its equipment helped spark more than a dozen California wildfires in recent years. The utility, which provides gas and electric service to 16 million people, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, citing wildfire-related liabilities that could top $30 billion.

"There is one very clear-cut pattern here, and that's that PG&E is starting these fires," Judge Alsup said. "Can't we have electricity that's delivered safely in this state?"

It isn't clear what remedy Judge Alsup is considering, but legal experts said one option would be to appoint a special master or trustee to oversee day-to-day operations at PG&E.

"Appointment of a trustee is done for criminality, incompetence or fraud, " said Alan Gover, an attorney who represented PG&E in an earlier bankruptcy case, begun in 2001. "The judge might feel that's two out of three."

David M. Uhlmann, a law professor at the University of Michigan, said the judge could also impose additional fines, extend the period of federal oversight or add "new and onerous terms to the probation."

"No corporation wants to be on probation any longer than necessary, so that may be where Judge Alsup ends up," he said.

Judge Alsup said the sentencing will be at a later date.

The judge's decision threatens to complicate the already substantial problems the company faces.

State investigators have concluded that PG&E equipment helped start 18 fires during a deadly swarm of wildfires in 2017, and they're working to determine the cause of a November wildfire that burned down the town of Paradise, Calif., killing 86 people. PG&E reported problems with a nearby transmission line a few minutes before a fire started.

Much of Wednesday's hearing centered on whether the judge should expand the conditions of the company's probation to reduce the risk of its equipment sparking more wildfires. Earlier this month, he proposed requiring the company to reinspect its grid and remove all trees that could fall into its power lines and, during wildfire season, proactively turn off power in high-risk areas.

PG&E's attorneys responded that the company recognizes the need to strengthen risk-reduction efforts but argued that the measures Judge Alsup proposed would cost as much as $150 billion. The California Public Utilities Commission joined in opposition, arguing such requirements would conflict with its ability to regulate the utility.

Judge Alsup decided to reserve judgment on whether to impose new probation terms until after the company files a wildfire mitigation plan with the California Public Utilities Commission next week.

But he demonstrated growing impatience with the company during the hearing and sharply questioned its lawyers about whether its efforts will adequately address wildfire risk exacerbated by climate change and a protracted drought.

"Does the judge just turn a blind eye? Say 'PG&E, continue your business as usual, kill more people?' " he said at one point.

PG&E's attorneys said the company has been working to improve its wildfire prevention program by focusing on trimming the trees it determined to be at the highest risk of hitting a power line, among other measures.

"We readily accept the proposition that more needs to be done to address these issues," said PG&E lawyer Kevin Orsini.

The probation case before Judge Alsup stems from a 2010 PG&E natural-gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno, Calif. A jury in 2016 found the company guilty of six felonies, including violating federal pipeline safety standards and obstructing a National Transportation Security Board investigation.

At the time, the penalty imposed on the company included five years' probation, a $3 million fine and 10,000 hours of community service. The court also assigned a federal monitor to oversee the company's gas operations. After a series of fires in Napa and Sonoma counties in 2017, the court expanded the monitor's role to review the safety operations of PG&E's electrical system.

Rebecca Smith contributed to this article.

Write to Katherine Blunt at Katherine.Blunt@wsj.com and Russell Gold at russell.gold@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -2.29% 13.67 Delayed Quote.-42.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
02:51aPG&E : Judge Says PG&E Violated Probation
DJ
02:51aPG&E : Once-Powerful PG&E Has Few Friends in Sacramento
DJ
01/30PG&E : Violated Probation, Federal Judge Says in Heated Hearing -- Update
DJ
01/30PG&E : Lawsuits demanding the PG&E pay for damages from wildfires
AQ
01/30PG&E : Violated Probation, Federal Judge Says in Heated Hearing
DJ
01/30THE LATEST : Utility regulator says pole inspections arduous
AQ
01/30JUDGE : PG&E put profits over wildfire safety
AQ
01/30PG&E : Time to Prepare! Weather System Heading Toward Northern and Central Calif..
BU
01/30PG&E : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Advanced Micro Devic..
PR
01/30PG&E : In PG&E Bankruptcy, Another Judge May Play Key Role
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 396 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 814 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,24
P/E ratio 2019 3,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 7 090 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,9 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-42.44%7 090
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.78%61 044
IBERDROLA1.28%53 449
DOMINION ENERGY-3.88%53 339
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.99%48 955
EXELON CORPORATION2.44%44 676
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.