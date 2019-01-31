PG&E : Judge Says PG&E Violated Probation

By Katherine Blunt and Russell Gold

SAN FRANCISCO -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup found PG&E Corp. in violation of its criminal probation in a testy hearing Wednesday in which he questioned the company's honesty and commitment to safe operations.

Judge Alsup oversees a case in which PG&E was convicted and placed on federal probation for safety violations following a 2010 natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people. On Wednesday, he concluded that the company had violated the terms of that probation by not communicating with its probation supervisors about a legal settlement related to a 2017 California wildfire.

PG&E's safety record has come under renewed scrutiny after state investigators have found its equipment helped spark more than a dozen California wildfires in recent years. The utility, which provides gas and electric service to 16 million people, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday, citing wildfire-related liabilities that could top $30 billion.

"There is one very clear-cut pattern here, and that's that PG&E is starting these fires," Judge Alsup said. "Can't we have electricity that's delivered safely in this state?"

It isn't clear what remedy Judge Alsup is considering, but legal experts said one option would be to appoint a special master or trustee to oversee day-to-day operations at PG&E.

"Appointment of a trustee is done for criminality, incompetence or fraud, " said Alan Gover, an attorney who represented PG&E in an earlier bankruptcy case, begun in 2001. "The judge might feel that's two out of three."

David M. Uhlmann, a law professor at the University of Michigan, said the judge could also impose additional fines, extend the period of federal oversight or add "new and onerous terms to the probation."

"No corporation wants to be on probation any longer than necessary, so that may be where Judge Alsup ends up," he said.

Judge Alsup said the sentencing will be at a later date.

The judge's decision threatens to complicate the already substantial problems the company faces.

State investigators have concluded that PG&E equipment helped start 18 fires during a deadly swarm of wildfires in 2017, and they're working to determine the cause of a November wildfire that burned down the town of Paradise, Calif., killing 86 people. PG&E reported problems with a nearby transmission line a few minutes before a fire started.

Much of Wednesday's hearing centered on whether the judge should expand the conditions of the company's probation to reduce the risk of its equipment sparking more wildfires. Earlier this month, he proposed requiring the company to reinspect its grid and remove all trees that could fall into its power lines and, during wildfire season, proactively turn off power in high-risk areas.

PG&E's attorneys responded that the company recognizes the need to strengthen risk-reduction efforts but argued that the measures Judge Alsup proposed would cost as much as $150 billion. The California Public Utilities Commission joined in opposition, arguing such requirements would conflict with its ability to regulate the utility.

Judge Alsup decided to reserve judgment on whether to impose new probation terms until after the company files a wildfire mitigation plan with the California Public Utilities Commission next week.

But he demonstrated growing impatience with the company during the hearing and sharply questioned its lawyers about whether its efforts will adequately address wildfire risk exacerbated by climate change and a protracted drought.

"Does the judge just turn a blind eye? Say 'PG&E, continue your business as usual, kill more people?' " he said at one point.

PG&E's attorneys said the company has been working to improve its wildfire prevention program by focusing on trimming the trees it determined to be at the highest risk of hitting a power line, among other measures.

"We readily accept the proposition that more needs to be done to address these issues," said PG&E lawyer Kevin Orsini.

The probation case before Judge Alsup stems from a 2010 PG&E natural-gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno, Calif. A jury in 2016 found the company guilty of six felonies, including violating federal pipeline safety standards and obstructing a National Transportation Security Board investigation.

At the time, the penalty imposed on the company included five years' probation, a $3 million fine and 10,000 hours of community service. The court also assigned a federal monitor to oversee the company's gas operations. After a series of fires in Napa and Sonoma counties in 2017, the court expanded the monitor's role to review the safety operations of PG&E's electrical system.

Rebecca Smith contributed to this article.

