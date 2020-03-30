PG&E : March 30, 2020 PG&E Resolves $4 Million Butte County Fine Issue; $4 Million Payment Will Not Reduce the Amount Available for Wildfire Victims View Full Article for March 30, 2020 >

Log in
03/30/2020 | 09:03pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together, 'PG&E') announced today that the satisfaction of the $4 million in fines and expenses associated with the plea agreement with the Butte County District Attorney will not reduce the amount of funds available to satisfy wildfire victim claims under PG&E's Plan of Reorganization ('Plan').

The $4 million amount will be funded to the Fire Victim Trust from income earned on the distribution to be made to the subrogation claimants under the Plan. As a result, there will be no reduction in the amount available for wildfire victims.

This resolution ensures that PG&E will remain in full compliance with the funding commitments it has obtained that are critical to its timely and successful emergence from Chapter 11, and, most importantly, to expedite the fair and timely payments to victims.

The overall settlements in the Plan of Reorganization do not increase and will remain $25.5 billion.

PG&E's Plan remains subject to approval by the California Public Utilities Commission and the Bankruptcy Court. The Bankruptcy Court is scheduled to hold a hearing on the confirmation of PG&E's Plan on May 27, 2020, following a vote solicitation process for relevant parties that will take place in the coming weeks.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. Each of PG&E Corporation and the Utility is a separate entity, with distinct creditors and claimants, and is subject to separate laws, rules and regulations. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations, estimates, future plans and strategies of PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which management believes are reasonable, and on information currently available to management, but are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk that these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and their subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), which are available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.pgecorp.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional factors include, but are not limited to, those associated with the Chapter 11 cases of PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company that commenced on January 29, 2019. PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 01:02:09 UTC
