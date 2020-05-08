Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : May 08, 2020 Deadline Approaching for Eligible Creditors and Shareholders to Vote on PG&E's Chapter 11 Plan of ReorganizationView Full Article for May 08, 2020 >

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Voting Deadline is in One Week on May 15, 2020
PG&E on Track for Plan Confirmation by June 30, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together, 'PG&E') are sharing a reminder that the deadline for eligible parties to vote on PG&E's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the 'Plan') is in one week. All ballots must be received by the Court-appointed solicitation agent, Prime Clerk, by May 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) to be counted.

Prime Clerk, on behalf of PG&E, previously sent voting materials to approximately 250,000 parties entitled to vote on PG&E's Plan, including fire claimants, certain holders of prepetition funded debt and other creditors, and shareholders.

Voting parties may direct questions regarding the process for submitting ballots to their own legal counsel or Prime Clerk by telephone at 1-844-339-4217 (domestic) or 929-333-8977 (international), email to pgeinfo@primeclerk.com, or by visiting the case website at https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/pge. Please note that Prime Clerk cannot provide legal advice.

Voting Package and Procedures

The voting materials generally include the following:

  • The Bankruptcy Court's order approving PG&E's Disclosure Statement and voting materials and procedures;
  • A legal notice advising parties of the May 27, 2020, date of the commencement of the Plan confirmation hearing before the Bankruptcy Court, which is when the Court will consider whether PG&E's Plan meets the requirements for confirmation under the Bankruptcy Code;
  • PG&E's court-approved Disclosure Statement (including a supplement to the Disclosure Statement regarding recent events in the Chapter 11 cases), with respect to PG&E's Plan, with the full Plan attached; and
  • A ballot to vote to accept or reject PG&E's Plan and a return envelope with prepaid postage. For certain fire victims, voting materials may not include a ballot if those claimants are to be included on a master ballot to be submitted by their attorneys.

A copy of the Disclosure Statement can be accessed here. All parties are encouraged to review the Disclosure Statement and the Plan in their entirety.

Parties may vote electronically, by mail or hand delivery as described below. Ballots must be received by Prime Clerk by May 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. PT and can be submitted in the following ways:

  • Through the electronic balloting portal found at https://restructuring.primeclerk.com/pge/ and by clicking on the 'Submit E-Ballot' link.
  • By mail to:
    PG&E Ballot Processing
    c/o Prime Clerk LLC
    One Grand Central Place
    60 East 42nd Street, Suite 144
    New York, NY 10165
  • By hand delivery to Prime Clerk in New York City at the above address. Parties need to email Prime Clerk in advance at pgeballots@primeclerk.com to coordinate hand delivery.

Parties not eligible to vote on the Plan were sent a notice of their non-voting status. Non-voting parties include those with claims or interests in classes that are unimpaired under the Plan and therefore presumed to have accepted the Plan or are otherwise deemed not entitled to vote on the Plan.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. Each of PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company is a separate entity, with distinct creditors and claimants, and is subject to separate laws, rules and regulations. For more information, visit pgecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations, estimates, future plans and strategies of PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company, as well as forecasts and estimates regarding the confirmation of PG&E Corporation's and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's Plan of Reorganization. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which management believes are reasonable, and on information currently available to management, but are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk that these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company's joint annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, their joint quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and other reports filed with the SEC, which are available on PG&E Corporation's website at www.sec.gov. Additional factors include, but are not limited to, those associated with the Chapter 11 cases of PG&E Corporation and the Utility that commenced on January 29, 2019. PG&E Corporation and the Utility undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 18:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
02:14pPG&E : May 08, 2020 Deadline Approaching for Eligible Creditors and Shareholders..
PU
01:01pPG&E : Deadline Approaching for Eligible Creditors and Shareholders to Vote on P..
BU
09:41aPG&E : Reminds Our Customers Make Sure We Have Your Updated Contact Information ..
AQ
05/07PG&E REMINDS OUR CUSTOMERS : Make Sure We Have Your Updated Contact Information ..
BU
05/07PG&E : Warmer Weather Will Speed Snowmelt, Increase River Flows; When Shelter-at..
AQ
05/06PG&E : Warmer Weather Will Speed Snowmelt, Increase River Flows; When Shelter-at..
BU
05/04PG&E : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
05/04PG&E : PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
05/04PG&E : Deadline Approaching for Eligible Creditors and Shareholders to Vote on P..
AQ
05/01PG&E : May 01, 2020 Deadline Approaching for Eligible Creditors and Shareholders..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 304 M
EBIT 2020 4 227 M
Net income 2020 -23 849 M
Debt 2020 36 119 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,63x
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
EV / Sales2021 2,25x
Capitalization 5 902 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,95  $
Last Close Price 11,14  $
Spread / Highest target 70,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION2.48%5 902
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.30%109 872
ENEL S.P.A.-12.50%67 833
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.70%65 546
IBERDROLA-1.38%61 276
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.95%58 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group