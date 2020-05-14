Log in
PG&E : May 13, 2020 – Motion For Leave To File Motion To Reconsider Order Modifying Conditions Of Probation

05/14/2020

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1187 Filed 05/13/20 Page 1 of 7

JENNER & BLOCK LLP Reid J. Schar (pro hac vice) RSchar@jenner.com

353 N. Clark Street Chicago, IL 60654-3456

Telephone: +1 312 222 9350

Facsimile: +1 312 527 0484

CLARENCE DYER & COHEN LLP Kate Dyer (Bar No. 171891) kdyer@clarencedyer.com

899 Ellis Street

San Francisco, CA 94109-7807 Telephone: +1 415 749 1800 Facsimile: +1 415 749 1694

CRAVATH, SWAINE & MOORE LLP Kevin J. Orsini (pro hac vice) korsini@cravath.com

825 Eighth Avenue New York, NY 10019

Telephone: +1 212 474 1000

Facsimile: +1 212 474 3700

Attorneys for Defendant PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC

COMPANY

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

SAN FRANCISCO DIVISION

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

Plaintiff,

v.

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Defendant.

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF PROBATION

Judge: Hon. William Alsup

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF

PROBATION

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1187 Filed 05/13/20 Page 2 of 7

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION..........................................................................................................................

ARGUMENT..................................................................................................................................

TO THE EXTENT LEAVE TO FILE IS REQUIRED, THE COURT SHOULD GRANT PG&E

LEAVE TO FILE A MOTION TO RECONSIDER THE NEW CONDITIONS OF

PROBATION.......................................................................................................................

CONCLUSION..............................................................................................................................

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF

PROBATION

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1187 Filed 05/13/20 Page 3 of 7

Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("PG&E") submits this motion for leave to file

  1. the attached motion to reconsider the new probation conditions imposed by the Court's April 29,
  2. 2020 Order ("Order").1(Dkt. 1186.)

Leave to seek reconsideration is warranted because the Order rests on clear error

  1. and fails to consider relevant facts and law. The Court imposed the new probation conditions
  2. without notice or the hearing that Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 32.1 expressly requires.
  3. That procedural error, in turn, has yielded conditions that are based on incorrect premises; that are
  4. neither reasonable nor necessary (and that are in some instances impossible to satisfy); and that
  5. frustrate the efforts of the California legislature and its regulators to address the same subject
  6. matter. The imposition of the Court's untested conditions will interfere with the ongoing work
  7. underway at PG&E to mitigate wildfire risk. The Court, however, considered none of this in its
  8. Order because PG&E had no opportunity to present its objections and mitigating evidence.

Without question, PG&E, its Boards, management team and its 23,000 employees

  1. absolutely share the same desired outcome as the Court: to reduce the catastrophic wildfires caused
  2. by electrical equipment. The company recognizes the growing threat ofclimate-driven wildfires
  3. in its service area and is working diligently every day to further reduce those risks of wildfires and
  4. keep our customers and communities safe. But the new conditions will not help that effort, and in
  5. many instances are likely to hurt it.

For these reasons and the others given herein and in the attached material, the

  1. Court should grant leave to seek reconsideration of the Order.

1PG&E seeks leave to file the attached motion in an abundance of caution. Local Civil Rule 7-9(a) requires

leave to seek reconsideration only for "interlocutory" orders entered prior to "final judgment." Orders modifying

25

probation conditions are post-judgment orders that are themselves appealable rather than interlocutory. See, e.g.,

United States v. Medenbach, 740 F. App'x 542, 544 (9th Cir. 2018) (reviewing modification of probation conditions);

26

United States v. Faasuamalie, 539 F. App'x 840, 841 (9th Cir. 2013) (same); 18 U.S.C. § 3562(b) (court may modify

probation conditions after final judgment). Accordingly, under the plain text of the rule, a motion for leave to file is

27

not required. If the Court agrees that its Order falls outside the set of "interlocutory" orders requiring leave under

Local Civil Rule 7-9(a), the Court may proceed to rule on the attached Motion for Reconsideration.

28

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF

PROBATION

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1187 Filed 05/13/20 Page 4 of 7

ARGUMENT

2TO THE EXTENT LEAVE TO FILE IS REQUIRED, THE COURT SHOULD GRANT

PG&E LEAVE TO FILE A MOTION TO RECONSIDER THE

NEW CONDITIONS OF PROBATION.

PG&E has attached to this Memorandum a motion to reconsider the Court's Order

  1. imposing new probation conditions.SeeEx. 1. To the extent leave is required in order for PG&E
  2. to file that motion for reconsideration, the Court should grant PG&E leave.

The Local Rules of this Court provide that "any party may make a motion before a

  1. Judge requesting that the Judge grant the party leave to file a motion for reconsideration of any
  2. interlocutory order." Civ. L.R.7-9(a). They also state that "the Civil Local Rules of the Court
  3. shall apply to criminal actions and proceedings" unless they are "inconsistent with the[] [Court's]
  4. criminal local rules, the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure or provisions of law specifically
  5. applicable to criminal cases." Crim. L.R.2-1. Courts in this district therefore grant leave to file
  6. reconsideration motions in criminal cases under Local Civil Rule7-9.See, e.g., United States v.
  7. Dejanu, 37 F. App'x 870, 872 (9th Cir. 2002),abrogated on other grounds by Kaley v. United
  8. States, 571 U.S. 320 (2014); United States v. Hardeman, No. C 10-00859, 2013 WL 12164671, at
  9. *1 (N.D. Cal. Apr. 26, 2013);United States v. Beardslee, No. CR-94-0186, 2008 WL 5382520, at
  10. *1 (N.D. Cal. Dec. 22, 2008).

PG&E meets the standard set forth in Local Civil Rule 7-9 for leave to file. "The

  1. party filing for leave to file a motion for reconsideration must show: 1) newly discovered evidence,
  2. 2) clear error, or 3) an intervening change in controlling law."Horner v. Keystone Am., Inc., 452
  3. F. App'x 712, 713 (9th Cir. 2011) (citing Civ. L.R.7-9(b)). PG&E satisfies this test. As explained
  4. herein and set forth in greater detail in the attached motion for reconsideration, the Order rests on
  5. clear error and fails to take account of material facts.2

252PG&E is filing this same day a protective notice of appeal within the 14-day jurisdictional time limit for seeking review of an order imposing probation conditions. Fed. R. App. P. 4(b)(1); 18 U.S.C. § 3562(b). This Court has

  1. jurisdiction to modify probation conditions "at any time," 18 U.S.C. § 3563(c), and thus the filing of a notice of appeal does not divest the Court of jurisdiction to resolve this motion.See United States v. Taylor, 796 F.3d 788, 791 (7th
  2. Cir. 2015) ("the district court had jurisdiction to modify [defendant's] conditions of probation" after "filing [of] a

28

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF

PROBATION

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1187 Filed 05/13/20 Page 5 of 7

First, the Court failed to provide notice of the new probation conditions or a hearing

at which PG&E could present its objections and provide mitigating information. SeeEx. 1, Part

3

I.A-B. Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 32.1(c) requires that "[b]efore modifying the

  1. conditions of probation . . . the court must hold a hearing . . . at which the person has the right to
  2. counsel and opportunity to make a statement and present any information in mitigation." Rule
  3. 32.1(c)'s hearing requirement is mandatory.See United States v. Inzunza, 108 F.3d 1387, 1997
  4. WL 119508, at *1 (9th Cir. 1997) (unpublished table decision) ("A defendantis entitledto a
  5. hearing and assistance of counsel prior to the modification of the terms … of his probation…."
  6. (emphasis added)). The four conditions in the Order were never mentioned or explored during the
  7. Court's prior probation hearings. (Dkt. 1133; Dkt. 1134.). Had PG&E been provided notice and
  8. a hearing, it would have presented mitigating information, contained in this Memorandum and the

attached motion and supporting declarations, demonstrating the inappropriateness of the

conditions.

Second, the Order is based on a series of factual errors that led the Court to find that

  1. the conditions were necessary.SeeEx. 1, Part I.C. The Court's criticism of PG&E's Vegetation
  2. Management Program has no basis in the record, (Goodfellow Decl. ¶¶ 28,40-41; Ritter Decl.
  3. ¶¶34-40); nor does its criticism of PG&E's current inspection program, (DeCampli Decl. ¶¶ 37-
  4. 40; James Decl. ¶¶6-14). PG&E was unable to present evidence correcting these errors.

19

Third, the new conditions are substantively unreasonable because they interfere

  1. with California's regulatory regime.SeeEx. 1, Part II.A. "[W]here a state has in place a
  2. comprehensive procedure for resolution of the condition probation imposes, it makes good sense
  3. to defer to that established procedure."United States v. Lakatos, 241 F.3d 690, 695 (9th Cir. 2001)
  4. (vacating probation condition and citing relevant authority)). Last year, California charged the
  1. notice of appeal");United States v. D'Amario, 412 F.3d 253, 255 (1st Cir. 2005) (same as to conditions of supervised release); cf. United States v. Phelps, 283 F.3d 1176, 1181 (9th Cir. 2002) (because court was authorized by statute to
  2. adjust conditions of release for mentally ill prisoner "at any time," the "district court was not divested of jurisdiction" to consider motion to modify once notice of appeal was filed). But to the extent that the Court concludes otherwise,
  3. it may issue an indicative ruling pursuant to Fed. R. Crim. P. 37.

28

3

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF

PROBATION

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1187 Filed 05/13/20 Page 6 of 7

  1. new Wildfire Safety Division ("WSD") with overseeing, reviewing, and approving PG&E's safety
  2. programs. Cal. Pub. Util. Code §§ 326(a)(1), 8385(b), 8386(c). PG&E has been working with the
  3. WSD for months to obtain approval for its Wildfire Mitigation Plan ("WMP"). (Allen Decl. ¶¶ 7-
  4. 15.) The process is ongoing. The WMP is highly technical and designed to be flexible so PG&E
  5. can makereal-time modifications in response to new data or conditions. By bypassing state law
  6. and replacing regulators' expert judgment, the Order violates the principle, borne of federalism
  7. and comity, that a "condition of probation may not circumvent another statutory scheme."United
  8. States v. Abushaar, 761 F.2d 954, 960 (3d Cir. 1985).

Fourth, the conditions are substantively unreasonable because they are not

  1. reasonably necessary to accomplish the purposes of sentencing.SeeEx. 1, Part II.B. The Order's
  2. conditions do not advance and in many instancesdetractfrom PG&E's ongoing efforts to comply
  3. with state law and secure public safety as wildfire season approaches. The Order's changes are
  4. impracticable, andsome-such as requiring PG&E to determine the age of millions of components
  5. on its transmission towers and wires, or requiring contractors to obtain insurance in amounts
  6. unavailable on themarket-are impossible to meet. Id. Even attempting compliance would
  7. require substantial time, personnel, and resources.Id.(E.g.,DeCampli Decl. ¶¶ 17-19; Ritter Decl.
  8. ¶¶30-32; Hvistendahl Decl. ¶¶ 25, 29.) And the conditions, even if they could be met, would not
  9. improve safety and may well increase wildfire risk.SeeEx. 1, Part II.B; (E.g.,Ritter Decl. ¶¶ 28,
  10. 32; DeCampli Decl. ¶¶ 16, 32; Hvistendahl Decl. ¶¶ 25, 27.)

CONCLUSION

For the reasons set forth above, PG&E respectfully requests that this Court grant

  1. leave to file its Motion to Reconsider Order Modifying Conditions of Probation.

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF

PROBATION

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1187 Filed 05/13/20 Page 7 of 7

Dated: May 13, 2020

Respectfully Submitted,

JENNER & BLOCK LLP

By:

/s/ Reid J. Schar

Reid J. Schar (pro hac vice)

CRAVATH, SWAINE & MOORE LLP

By:

/s/ Kevin J. Orsini

Kevin J. Orsini (pro hac vice)

CLARENCE DYER & COHEN LLP

By: /s/ Kate Dyer

Kate Dyer (Bar No. 171891)

Attorneys for Defendant PACIFIC GAS

AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF

PROBATION

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA

