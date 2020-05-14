PG&E : May 13, 2020 – Motion For Leave To File Motion To Reconsider Order Modifying Conditions Of Probation

MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE MOTION TO RECONSIDER ORDER MODIFYING CONDITIONS OF

Attorneys for Defendant PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC

1PG&E seeks leave to file the attached motion in an abundance of caution. Local Civil Rule 7-9(a) requires

Court should grant leave to seek reconsideration of the Order.

For these reasons and the others given herein and in the attached material, the

many instances are likely to hurt it.

keep our customers and communities safe. But the new conditions will not help that effort, and in

in its service area and is working diligently every day to further reduce those risks of wildfires and

by electrical equipment. The company recognizes the growing threat of

absolutely share the same desired outcome as the Court: to reduce the catastrophic wildfires caused

Without question, PG&E, its Boards, management team and its 23,000 employees

Order because PG&E had no opportunity to present its objections and mitigating evidence.

underway at PG&E to mitigate wildfire risk. The Court, however, considered none of this in its

matter. The imposition of the Court's untested conditions will interfere with the ongoing work

frustrate the efforts of the California legislature and its regulators to address the same subject

neither reasonable nor necessary (and that are in some instances impossible to satisfy); and that

That procedural error, in turn, has yielded conditions that are based on incorrect premises; that are

without notice or the hearing that Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 32.1 expressly requires.

and fails to consider relevant facts and law. The Court imposed the new probation conditions

Leave to seek reconsideration is warranted because the Order rests on clear error

the attached motion to reconsider the new probation conditions imposed by the Court's April 29,

Pacific Gas and Electric Company ("PG&E") submits this motion for leave to file

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1187 Filed 05/13/20 Page 4 of 7

1 ARGUMENT

2TO THE EXTENT LEAVE TO FILE IS REQUIRED, THE COURT SHOULD GRANT

PG&E LEAVE TO FILE A MOTION TO RECONSIDER THE

3 NEW CONDITIONS OF PROBATION. 4 PG&E has attached to this Memorandum a motion to reconsider the Court's Order

imposing new probation conditions. See Ex. 1. To the extent leave is required in order for PG&E to file that motion for reconsideration, the Court should grant PG&E leave.

7 The Local Rules of this Court provide that "any party may make a motion before a

Judge requesting that the Judge grant the party leave to file a motion for reconsideration of any interlocutory order." Civ. L.R. 7-9(a). They also state that "the Civil Local Rules of the Court shall apply to criminal actions and proceedings" unless they are "inconsistent with the[] [Court's] criminal local rules, the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure or provisions of law specifically applicable to criminal cases." Crim. L.R. 2-1. Courts in this district therefore grant leave to file reconsideration motions in criminal cases under Local Civil Rule 7-9. See, e.g. , United States v. Dejanu , 37 F. App'x 870, 872 (9th Cir. 2002), abrogated on other grounds by Kaley v. United States , 571 U.S. 320 (2014); United States v. Hardeman , No. C 10-00859, 2013 WL 12164671, at *1 (N.D. Cal. Apr. 26, 2013); United States v. Beardslee , No. CR-94-0186, 2008 WL 5382520, at *1 (N.D. Cal. Dec. 22, 2008).

18 PG&E meets the standard set forth in Local Civil Rule 7-9 for leave to file. "The

party filing for leave to file a motion for reconsideration must show: 1) newly discovered evidence, 2) clear error, or 3) an intervening change in controlling law." Horner v. Keystone Am., Inc. , 452 F. App'x 712, 713 (9th Cir. 2011) (citing Civ. L.R. 7-9(b)). PG&E satisfies this test. As explained herein and set forth in greater detail in the attached motion for reconsideration, the Order rests on clear error and fails to take account of material facts. 2

252PG&E is filing this same day a protective notice of appeal within the 14-day jurisdictional time limit for seeking review of an order imposing probation conditions. Fed. R. App. P. 4(b)(1); 18 U.S.C. § 3562(b). This Court has

jurisdiction to modify probation conditions "at any time," 18 U.S.C. § 3563(c), and thus the filing of a notice of appeal does not divest the Court of jurisdiction to resolve this motion. See United States v. Taylor , 796 F.3d 788, 791 (7th Cir. 2015) ("the district court had jurisdiction to modify [defendant's] conditions of probation" after "filing [of] a

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA