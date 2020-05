PG&E : May 13, 2020 – Notice of Appeal

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1188 Filed 05/13/20 Page 2 of 2

NOTICE OF APPEAL

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Pacific Gas and Electric Company, defendant in

the above-named case, hereby appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

from the order modifying probation conditions entered in this action on April 29, 2020, and from

all associated orders and opinions.

Dated: May 13, 2020 Respectfully Submitted, JENNER & BLOCK LLP By: /s/ Reid J. Schar Reid J. Schar (pro hac vice) CRAVATH, SWAINE & MOORE LLP By: /s/ Kevin J. Orsini Kevin J. Orsini (pro hac vice)

CLARENCE DYER & COHEN LLP

By: /s/ Kate Dyer

Kate Dyer (Bar No. 171891)

Attorneys for Defendant PACIFIC GAS

AND ELECTRIC COMPANY

Case No. 14-CR-00175-WHA