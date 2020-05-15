PG&E : May 14, 2020 – Order Setting Briefing Schedule And Hearing On Motion For Leave To File A Motion For Reconsideration
05/15/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1190 Filed 05/14/20 Page 1 of 1
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff,
v.
PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY,
Defendant.
No. CR 14-00175 WHA
ORDER SETTING BRIEFING SCHEDULE AND HEARING ON MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE A MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION
United States District Northern District of
Offender Pacific Gas and Electric Company has filed a motion for leave to file a motion for reconsideration of the April 29 order modifying conditions of probation. PG&E has also appealed that order and moved for a stay of the order pending reconsideration and appeal.
The Court held a hearing regarding the modification of probation conditions on February 19, and the April 29 order was fairly written within the colloquy from that hearing. Nevertheless, we will make sure the offender has a further opportunity to be heard. The government shall please file a response to the motion for leave to file a motion for reconsideration by MAY21AT NOON. A reply, if any, is due by MAY25AT NOON. A telephonic hearing on the motion is set for MAY28AT9A.M.In the meantime, the April 29 order is STAYEDpending the motion for reconsideration.