PG&E : May 14, 2020 – Order Setting Briefing Schedule And Hearing On Motion For Leave To File A Motion For Reconsideration

Offender Pacific Gas and Electric Company has filed a motion for leave to file a motion for reconsideration of the April 29 order modifying conditions of probation. PG&E has also appealed that order and moved for a stay of the order pending reconsideration and appeal.

The Court held a hearing regarding the modification of probation conditions on February 19, and the April 29 order was fairly written within the colloquy from that hearing. Nevertheless, we will make sure the offender has a further opportunity to be heard. The government shall please file a response to the motion for leave to file a motion for reconsideration by MAY21AT NOON. A reply, if any, is due by MAY25AT NOON. A telephonic hearing on the motion is set for MAY28AT9A.M.In the meantime, the April 29 order is STAYEDpending the motion for reconsideration.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Dated: May 14, 2020.

WILLIAM ALSUP

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE