Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : May 14, 2020 – Order Setting Briefing Schedule And Hearing On Motion For Leave To File A Motion For Reconsideration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1190 Filed 05/14/20 Page 1 of 1

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

Court California

8

9

10

11

12

13

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Plaintiff,

v.

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Defendant.

No. CR 14-00175 WHA

ORDER SETTING BRIEFING SCHEDULE AND HEARING ON MOTION FOR LEAVE TO FILE A MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION

United States District Northern District of

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

Offender Pacific Gas and Electric Company has filed a motion for leave to file a motion for reconsideration of the April 29 order modifying conditions of probation. PG&E has also appealed that order and moved for a stay of the order pending reconsideration and appeal.

The Court held a hearing regarding the modification of probation conditions on February 19, and the April 29 order was fairly written within the colloquy from that hearing. Nevertheless, we will make sure the offender has a further opportunity to be heard. The government shall please file a response to the motion for leave to file a motion for reconsideration by MAY21AT NOON. A reply, if any, is due by MAY25AT NOON. A telephonic hearing on the motion is set for MAY28AT9A.M.In the meantime, the April 29 order is STAYEDpending the motion for reconsideration.

IT IS SO ORDERED.

Dated: May 14, 2020.

WILLIAM ALSUP

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 21:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
05:59pPG&E : May 14, 2020 – Order Setting Briefing Schedule And Hearing On Motio..
PU
04:50pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04:50pPG&E CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/14PG&E : May 13, 2020 – Notice of Appeal
PU
05/14PG&E : May 13, 2020 – Motion For Leave To File Motion To Reconsider Order ..
PU
05/14PG&E : May 13, 2020 – Motion To Reconsider Order Modifying Conditions Of P..
PU
05/12PG&E CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/11PG&E : Helping Business Customers with Active Utility Loans to Reduce Financial ..
BU
05/11PG&E : Deadline Approaching for Eligible Creditors and Shareholders to Vote on P..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 304 M
EBIT 2020 4 227 M
Net income 2020 -23 849 M
Debt 2020 36 119 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,61x
P/E ratio 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
EV / Sales2021 2,25x
Capitalization 5 881 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,32 $
Last Close Price 11,33 $
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION2.12%5 881
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.10%113 665
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.85%66 830
ENEL S.P.A.-16.80%64 626
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.77%60 478
IBERDROLA-0.63%59 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group