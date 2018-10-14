PG&E : May Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 12 Counties
10/14/2018 | 06:15am CEST
Due to expected extreme fire danger conditions including the Red Flag
Warning from the National Weather Service and several other weather
factors, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced it may
be proactively turning power off for safety and conducting a Public
Safety Power Shutoff in several northern California cities within the
next 24 hours.
PG&E could take the action of turning off the power for safety as early
as late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The greater likelihood
is potentially turning off the power for safety in advance of Sunday
evening wind event that is forecasted to last into Monday morning.
To help reduce the risk of wildfire and to keep our customers, their
families and their homes and businesses safe, the company may be turning
off power in parts of the following extreme fire risk areas:
Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley,
Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)
Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope
Valley, Saint Helena)
Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)
Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San
Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)
El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El
Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly
Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House,
Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset,
Strawberry, Twin Bridges)
Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth,
Sutter Creek, Volcano)
Plumas County (La Porte)
Calaveras (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat,
West Point, Wilseyville)
We are working directly with first responders and state and local
agencies to help prepare for this potential safety event. We are
conducting outreach to customers in potentially affected areas and also
doing special outreach to PG&E customers who are on Medical Baseline.
“The safety of our customers and the communities we serve is PG&E’s top
priority. We know how much our customers rely on electric service and
would only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of
safety, and as a last resort during extreme weather conditions. PG&E has
a plan. We want our customers to have plans, too,” said Kevin Dasso,
vice president of electric asset management.
When and where possible, PG&E will provide early warning notification as
well as updates until power is restored. Extreme weather threats can
change quickly. Out of an abundance of caution, PG&E is providing notice
to customers in advance of this safety event through automated phone
calls, texts, social media and emails effective immediately.
As part of these preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:
• Learn whether their home or business is in or near a high fire-threat
area on the CPUC High Fire-Threat District map. Customers also can visit pge.com/wildfiresafety
to enter their address and find out if their home or business is served
by an electric line that may be turned off for safety during high
wildfire threats.
• Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts
or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use
this information to alert customers in advance of turning off their
electric service for safety, when and where possible.
• Prepare for and practice an emergency plan to keep themselves, their
families and/or employees emergency-ready and safe during an outage.
Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.
Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.
