PG&E : Moody's Downgrades PG&E to 'Junk,' Following Similar Cut From S&P

By Maria Armental



PG&E Corp.'s (PCG) credit ratings were downgraded below investment grade by Moody's Investors Service, citing the company's precarious financial position.

Moody's rating cut--to B2 from Baa3--brings it in line with S&P Global Ratings, which this week cut its rating to a B from triple B minus.

Fitch Ratings currently rates PG&E's credit at triple B minus, one notch above junk grade, with a negative watch, which indicates a possible downgrade.

"The company is increasingly reliant on extraordinary intervention by legislators and regulators, which may not occur soon enough or be of sufficient magnitude to address these adverse developments," Moody's Jeff Cassella said in a statement.

PG&E, which owns California's largest utility company Pacific Gas & Electric Co., faces billions of dollars in liabilities from California's deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

Investigators have linked PG&E's equipment to several of the 2017 wildfires, as heavy winds downed power lines igniting vegetation in Northern California's wine country. The company has also disclosed that some of its equipment malfunctioned in the Camp Fire area around the time the fire started in November. Camp Fire is the deadliest in California's history.

