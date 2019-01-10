Log in
PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 05:50:23 pm
16.49 USD   -7.52%
05:40pPG&E : Moody's Downgrades PG&E to 'Junk,' Following Similar Cut From S&P
DJ
01/09PG&E : Electric Unit Chief To Leave
DJ
01/08PG&E : What can the state of California do about PG&E?
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Moody's Downgrades PG&E to 'Junk,' Following Similar Cut From S&P

01/10/2019 | 05:40pm EST

By Maria Armental

PG&E Corp.'s (PCG) credit ratings were downgraded below investment grade by Moody's Investors Service, citing the company's precarious financial position.

Moody's rating cut--to B2 from Baa3--brings it in line with S&P Global Ratings, which this week cut its rating to a B from triple B minus.

Fitch Ratings currently rates PG&E's credit at triple B minus, one notch above junk grade, with a negative watch, which indicates a possible downgrade.

"The company is increasingly reliant on extraordinary intervention by legislators and regulators, which may not occur soon enough or be of sufficient magnitude to address these adverse developments," Moody's Jeff Cassella said in a statement.

PG&E, which owns California's largest utility company Pacific Gas & Electric Co., faces billions of dollars in liabilities from California's deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

Investigators have linked PG&E's equipment to several of the 2017 wildfires, as heavy winds downed power lines igniting vegetation in Northern California's wine country. The company has also disclosed that some of its equipment malfunctioned in the Camp Fire area around the time the fire started in November. Camp Fire is the deadliest in California's history.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -0.39% 17.76 Delayed Quote.-26.06%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 269 M
EBIT 2018 2 892 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 19 838 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,69
P/E ratio 2019 4,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 9 248 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,7 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-26.06%9 248
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.73%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY1.23%54 316
IBERDROLA-2.19%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.46%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION0.64%43 535
