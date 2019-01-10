Log in
PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
01/10 05:50:23 pm
16.49 USD   -7.52%
05:40pPG&E : Moody's Downgrades PG&E to 'Junk,' Following Similar Cut From S&P
DJ
01/09PG&E : Electric Unit Chief To Leave
DJ
01/08PG&E : What can the state of California do about PG&E?
RE
PG&E : Moody's lowers PG&E's credit rating to junk, joins S&P

01/10/2019 | 05:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A PG&E truck carrying an American Flag drives past PG&E repair trucks in Paradise

(Reuters) - Moody's on Thursday joined S&P in lowering PG&E Corp's credit rating deeper into junk territory, citing a challenging environment for the California power provider as it faces billions of dollars in liabilities related to wildfires.

Moody's, which cut PG&E's rating to B2 from Baa3, said access to capital has become more uncertain for the company.

The downgrade followed a Reuters report on Friday, citing sources, that the utility company was exploring filing for bankruptcy protection.

Moody's also downgraded its ratings of PG&E unit Pacific Gas & Electric Co to Ba3 from Baa2.

"The company (PG&E) is increasingly reliant on extraordinary intervention by legislators and regulators, which may not occur soon enough or be of sufficient magnitude to address these adverse developments," Jeff Cassella, Moody's vice president-senior credit officer, said in a statement.

S&P cut the rating on PG&E and its Pacific Power & Gas Co unit on Monday to "B" from "BBB-," the lowest tier of so-called investment-grade ratings.

The wildfire, which killed at least 86 people, broke out on the morning of Nov. 8 near the mountain community of Paradise. It is said to be one of the most destructive wildfires in California's history.

Moody's said it would continue to look for signs of legislative and regulatory support for PG&E, as the company works through various investigative, legal and regulatory processes.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 269 M
EBIT 2018 2 892 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 19 838 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,69
P/E ratio 2019 4,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 9 248 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,7 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-26.06%9 248
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.73%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY1.23%54 316
IBERDROLA-2.19%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.46%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION0.64%43 535
