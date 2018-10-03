Log in
PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
PG&E : Motion for Stipulated Judgment

10/03/2018

PACIFICGASANDELECTRICCOMPANYandPG&ECORPORATION

SUPERIORCOURTOFTHESTATE OFCALIFORNIA

COUNTYOFSACRAMENTO

CoordinationProceedingSpecialTitle(CRC3.550)

BUTTEFIRECASES

Case No.JCCP4853

JOINTNOTICEOFMOTIONANDMOTIONFORENTRYOFSTIPULATEDJUDGMENT

[StipulatedJîidgrnentand[Proposed]OrderGrantingMotionForEntiyofStipulated Judgmentfiledconcurrentlyherei'ith]

DATE:

October26,201$

TIME:

10:00a.m.

DEPT.:

42

JUDGE:

Hon.AllenH.Sumner

1TOALLPARTIESANDTHEIRATTORNEYSOFRECORD

PLEASETAKENOTICE thatonOctober26,2018at10:00o'clocka.m.,orassoonthereafterasthemattermaybeheardinDepartment42oftheabove-entitledcourt,locatedat7209thStreet,Sacramento,California,Defendants PacificGasandElectricCompanyandPG&ECorporation(collectively,"PG&E")andPlaintiffs BarbaraJeanZelmerandRobertThomasZelmer(collectively, "Zelmers")will, andherebydo,moveforanorderenteringthe StipulatedJudgmentbetweentheZelmers,ontheonehand,andPG&E,ontheotherhand.

ThisMotionismadepursuanttothisCourt'sAugust27,2018OrderAfterHearingonCaseManagementConference#21requiringthepartiestofileanoticedmotionpriortotheCourtenteringanystipulatedfinaljudgmentbetweenPG&EandtheZelmers.

ThisMotionisbasedon thisNoticeofMotionandMotion;theconcurrently-filedStipulatedJudgment;allotherpleadingsandpapersonfileinthisaction; andsuchotherevidenceasmaybepresentedatorbeforethehearing.

DATED:October1,2018

QUINNEMANUELURQUHART&SULLIVAN,LLP

KennethR.Chiate

Christopher Tayback KristenBird

JeffreyN.Boozell

QUINNEMANUELURQUHART&SULLIVAN,LLP

DATED:October1,2018

MOTIONFORENTRYOFSTIPULATEDJUDGMENT

2

PG&E moves forentryoftheconcurrently-filed Stipulated Judgment pursuanttothis

  • 3Court'sAugust27,2018OrderAfterHearingonCaseManagementConference#21.InthatOrder,

  • 4theCourtdirected PG&Eand theZelmerstofileanoticedmotionrequesting thattheCourtenter

  • 5anystipulatedfinaljudgmentbetweentheparties.AlthoughtheZelmers,whowerepreviously

  • 6representedbyGerald Singleton, wereatonetimepartofabindingmediationprotocol enteredinto

  • 7withPG&E,theyoptedoutofthat protocolpriortoexecuting theStipulatedJudgment.SeeEx. A$(Zelmers'NoticeofDecisiontoOpt OutoftheBindingMediationProtocol).

Californialawpermitsapartywhohasreceivedan"adversedeterminationofacriticalissue"

  • 10toforegotheremainderofthetrialcourtproceedingsandenterastipulatedjudgmentwiththe

  • 11opposingpartyinordertofacilitateanimmediateappeal.SeeBldg. Inthts.Ass'n.vCityof

  • 12Carnarillo,41Cal.3d$10,$17(1986).Theconcurrently-filedStipulated Judgmentwasagreed

  • 13uponbythepartiesinordertofacilitateanappealofthis Court'sJune22,2017 orderdenying

  • 14PG&EsMotionforaLegalDeterminationofInverseCondenmationLiabilityandgranting

  • 15Plaintiffs'MotionforDeterminationofDefendant PacificGasandPG&E'sLiabilityforInverse

  • 16Condemnation(CCP§1260.040)andthis Court's May1,201$orderdenyingPG&E'sRenewed

  • 17MotionforaLegalDeterminationofInverseCondemnationLiability. Inthoseorders, thisCourt

  • 1$ruled thatPG&Ewasliableforinversecondemnationinthiscase,aclear "adversedeterminationof

  • 19acriticalissue."

    TheStipulatedJudgment, which specificallyreservesPG&E'srighttoappealthoseorders,

  • 21willbefinalandappealablebecauseitdisposesofallofthecausesofactioninthiscase.Allthe

  • 22Zelmers' causesofactionagainstPG&E,withtheexceptionofinversecondemnation,havebeen

  • 23settled, andarequestfor dismissalwithprejudicehasbeenfiledastothosesettledclaims. The

  • 24StipulatedJudgmentresolvesthelastremainingclaim,subjectonlytoPG&E'srighttoappeal.The

  • 25parties havenotreservedtherighttoreturntotrial aftertheappealisdecided.TheStipulated

  • 26Judgmentisthereforefinal andappealablebecauseit"fullyresolve[s]allclaimsintheunderlying

  • 27litigation."Hensleyv.San DiegoGas&Elec.Co.,7Cal.App.5th1337,1344(2017),reh'g

  • 2$denied(Feb.17,2017),reviewdenied(May17,2017).

Inaddition,it iswellsettled that wherethepartiestoamulti-partysuithavedistinctinterests,

  • 2suchasinacoordinatedproceedinglikethis,theexistenceofsimilarclaims madebyotherplaintiffs

  • 3willnotpreventajudgmententered with respecttoanysingleplaintifffrombeingtreatedasfinal.

  • 4SeeMorehartvCnty.ofSantaBarbara,7Cal.4th725,740(1994),asmodified(May26, 1994)

  • 5(citingSchonfeldv.CityofVallejo,50Cal.App. 3d401, 417(1975))("Judgmentinamultiparty

  • 6casedeterminingallissuesastooneormore partiesmaybetreatedasfinaleventhoughissues

  • 7remaintoberesolved betweenother parties.");Justusv.Atchison,19Cal.3d564,56$(1977)("It$issettledthatthe rulerequiringdismissal[ofan appeal]doesnotapplywhenthecaseinvolves

multiple partiesandajudgmentisentered whichleavesnoissuetobedeterminedastooneparty."),overruledonothergroitndsbyOchoav.SuperiorCourt,39Cal.3d159(1985). Assuch,the factthatthereareotherplaintiffswhowillremainactiveinthisproceedingwillnotpreventtheproposedstipulatedjudgmentfrombeing immediately appealableonceentered.See,e.g.,Katzv.Feldman,23Cal.App.3d500,503n.2(1972)("Eventhoughthecaseisleft openasbetween[thedefendant]andtheotherplaintiffs.. .thejudgmentagainstKatzisfinalasto him.Thatisallthattheso-called'finaljudgment'rulerequires."); Justits,19Cal.3dat 56$(Appealwasproperbecausethejudgments,althoughnotresolvingthe entirecomplaint,"disposedineachcaseofallthecausesofactioninwhichthe husbandsareplaintiffs.Itisirrelevantthatthewives[whoseclaimswerenotresolved]joinedwiththehusbandsasplaintiffsinoneofthese causesofaction.").

Thepartiesthereforerequestthat this Court approvethejointly-proposedStipulatedJudgmentandenterjudgmentasfollows,subjecttoPG&E'srighttoappeal this Court's inversecondemnationrulings:(1)theZelmersshalltakenothingontheirclaims against PG&Efornegligence,trespass,publicnuisance,privatenuisance,negligence perSe,premisesliability,violationofCaliforniaPublic UtilitiesCode§2106,andviolationofCaliforniaHealthandSafetyCode§130(whichhave alreadybeen dismissed withprejudice,leavinginversecondemnationastheZelmers'soleremainingcauseofaction);and(2)awardingtheZelmers$850,000,inclusiveoffeesandcosts,onthetheirfirstCauseofAction for InverseCondemnationintheirComplaint(fourthCauseofActionforInverseCondemnationintheirAdoptionComplaint).

PRAYER

2

WHEREFORE,the parties praythattheCourtgrantthismotioninitsentiretyandenter

  • 3judgmentpursuanttothetermsoftheconcurrently-filed StipulatedJudgment.

DATED:October1,2018

DATED:October1,2018

QUINNEMANUEL URQUHART&SULLIVAN,LLP

KennethR.Chiate

Christopher TaybackKristenBird

JeffreyN.Boozell

QUINNEMANUEL URQUHART&SULLIVAN, LLP

ManueCorrales

AttorneyfortheZelmers

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 07:27:04 UTC
