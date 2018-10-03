PG&E : Motion for Stipulated Judgment

1QUINNEMANUEL URQUHART&SULLIVAN,LLP
SUPERIORCOURTOFTHESTATE OFCALIFORNIA
COUNTYOFSACRAMENTO
CoordinationProceedingSpecialTitle(CRC3.550)
BUTTEFIRECASES
Case No.JCCP4853
JOINTNOTICEOFMOTIONANDMOTIONFORENTRYOFSTIPULATEDJUDGMENT
[StipulatedJîidgrnentand[Proposed]OrderGrantingMotionForEntiyofStipulated Judgmentfiledconcurrentlyherei'ith]
DATE:
October26,201$
TIME:
10:00a.m.
DEPT.:
42
JUDGE:
Hon.AllenH.Sumner
PLEASETAKENOTICE thatonOctober26,2018at10:00o'clocka.m.,orassoonthereafterasthemattermaybeheardinDepartment42oftheabove-entitledcourt,locatedat7209thStreet,Sacramento,California,Defendants PacificGasandElectricCompanyandPG&ECorporation(collectively,"PG&E")andPlaintiffs BarbaraJeanZelmerandRobertThomasZelmer(collectively, "Zelmers")will, andherebydo,moveforanorderenteringthe StipulatedJudgmentbetweentheZelmers,ontheonehand,andPG&E,ontheotherhand.
ThisMotionismadepursuanttothisCourt'sAugust27,2018OrderAfterHearingonCaseManagementConference#21requiringthepartiestofileanoticedmotionpriortotheCourtenteringanystipulatedfinaljudgmentbetweenPG&EandtheZelmers.
ThisMotionisbasedon thisNoticeofMotionandMotion;theconcurrently-filedStipulatedJudgment;allotherpleadingsandpapersonfileinthisaction; andsuchotherevidenceasmaybepresentedatorbeforethehearing.
PG&E moves for entry of the concurrently-filed Stipulated Judgment pursuant to this
-
Court's August 27, 2018 Order After Hearing on Case Management Conference #21. In that Order,
-
the Court directed PG&E and the Zelmers to file a noticed motion requesting that the Court enter
-
any stipulated final judgment between the parties. Although the Zelmers, who were previously
-
represented by Gerald Singleton, were at one time part of a binding mediation protocol entered into
-
with PG&E, they opted out of that protocol prior to executing the Stipulated Judgment. See Ex. A (Zelmers' Notice of Decision to Opt Out of the Binding Mediation Protocol).
California law permits a party who has received an "adverse determination of a critical issue"
-
to forego the remainder of the trial court proceedings and enter a stipulated judgment with the
-
opposing party in order to facilitate an immediate appeal. See Bldg. Indus. Ass'n. v City of
-
Camarillo, 41 Cal.3d 810, 817 (1986). The concurrently-filed Stipulated Judgment was agreed
-
upon by the parties in order to facilitate an appeal of this Court's June 22, 2017 order denying
-
PG&E's Motion for a Legal Determination of Inverse Condemnation Liability and granting
-
Plaintiffs' Motion for Determination of Defendant Pacific Gas and PG&E's Liability for Inverse
-
Condemnation (CCP §1260.040) and this Court's May 1, 2018 order denying PG&E's Renewed
-
Motion for a Legal Determination of Inverse Condemnation Liability. In those orders, this Court
-
ruled that PG&E was liable for inverse condemnation in this case, a clear "adverse determination of
-
a critical issue."
The Stipulated Judgment, which specifically reserves PG&E's right to appeal those orders,
-
will be final and appealable because it disposes of all of the causes of action in this case. All the
-
Zelmers' causes of action against PG&E, with the exception of inverse condemnation, have been
-
settled, and a request for dismissal with prejudice has been filed as to those settled claims. The
-
Stipulated Judgment resolves the last remaining claim, subject only to PG&E's right to appeal. The
-
parties have not reserved the right to return to trial after the appeal is decided. The Stipulated
-
Judgment is therefore final and appealable because it "fully resolve[s] all claims in the underlying
-
litigation." Hensley v. San Diego Gas & Elec. Co., 7 Cal.App.5th 1337, 1344 (2017), reh'g
-
denied (Feb. 17, 2017), review denied (May 17, 2017).
In addition, it is well settled that where the parties to a multi-party suit have distinct interests,
-
such as in a coordinated proceeding like this, the existence of similar claims made by other plaintiffs
-
will not prevent a judgment entered with respect to any single plaintiff from being treated as final.
-
See Morehart v. Cnty. of Santa Barbara, 7 Cal.4th 725, 740 (1994), as modified (May 26, 1994)
-
(citing Schonfeld v. City of Vallejo, 50 Cal.App.3d 401, 417 (1975)) ("Judgment in a multiparty
-
case determining all issues as to one or more parties may be treated as final even though issues
-
remain to be resolved between other parties."); Justus v. Atchison, 19 Cal.3d 564, 568 (1977) ("It is settled that the rule requiring dismissal [of an appeal] does not apply when the case involves
multiple partiesandajudgmentisentered whichleavesnoissuetobedeterminedastooneparty."),overruledonothergroitndsbyOchoav.SuperiorCourt,39Cal.3d159(1985). Assuch,the factthatthereareotherplaintiffswhowillremainactiveinthisproceedingwillnotpreventtheproposedstipulatedjudgmentfrombeing immediately appealableonceentered.See,e.g.,Katzv.Feldman,23Cal.App.3d500,503n.2(1972)("Eventhoughthecaseisleft openasbetween[thedefendant]andtheotherplaintiffs.. .thejudgmentagainstKatzisfinalasto him.Thatisallthattheso-called'finaljudgment'rulerequires."); Justits,19Cal.3dat 56$(Appealwasproperbecausethejudgments,althoughnotresolvingthe entirecomplaint,"disposedineachcaseofallthecausesofactioninwhichthe husbandsareplaintiffs.Itisirrelevantthatthewives[whoseclaimswerenotresolved]joinedwiththehusbandsasplaintiffsinoneofthese causesofaction.").
Thepartiesthereforerequestthat this Court approvethejointly-proposedStipulatedJudgmentandenterjudgmentasfollows,subjecttoPG&E'srighttoappeal this Court's inversecondemnationrulings:(1)theZelmersshalltakenothingontheirclaims against PG&Efornegligence,trespass,publicnuisance,privatenuisance,negligence perSe,premisesliability,violationofCaliforniaPublic UtilitiesCode§2106,andviolationofCaliforniaHealthandSafetyCode§130(whichhave alreadybeen dismissed withprejudice,leavinginversecondemnationastheZelmers'soleremainingcauseofaction);and(2)awardingtheZelmers$850,000,inclusiveoffeesandcosts,onthetheirfirstCauseofAction for InverseCondemnationintheirComplaint(fourthCauseofActionforInverseCondemnationintheirAdoptionComplaint).
WHEREFORE, the parties pray that the Court grant this motion in its entirety and enter
