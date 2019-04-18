Log in
PG&E : Moves Annual Meeting to June After Board Overhaul

0
04/18/2019 | 09:46am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

PG&E Corp. (PCG) on Thursday said it will move its annual meeting to June to allow more time following the overhaul of its board earlier this month.

The California utility, which sought bankruptcy protection in January as it faces billions of dollars in potential wildfire liabilities, said it will announce a new meeting date in the coming weeks.

The joint annual meeting of the company and its Pacific Gas & Electric Co. unit had been scheduled for May 21.

PG&E earlier this month said veteran utility executive Bill Johnson would take over as chief executive and 10 new directors would join its board as part of a leadership overhaul aimed at restoring confidence in the company.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -1.42% 21.545 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
