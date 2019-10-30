PG&E : New California Fire Threatens Reagan Library as Winds Make Containment Harder -- 5th Update

By Talal Ansari and Alicia A. Caldwell

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- Californians faced another day of evacuations and blackouts Wednesday as some of the strongest winds of the year fueled a new blaze north of Los Angeles that threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Officials had warned that wind gusts, which reached 70 miles an hour and created loud howls as they knocked over benches and shook cars, would create some of the most dangerous conditions of the year for deadly blazes. As a preventive measure, power was cut off to more than a half-million households and businesses across the state.

Firefighters were able to keep major blazes already burning in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco, and in the city of Los Angeles from growing, and there were no reported deaths.

The Easy Fire in Simi Valley, northwest of Los Angeles, was the biggest new danger Wednesday, growing to 1,300 acres in a matter of hours and threatening about 7,000 homes.

"It was about the worst time it could happen," Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said, of the strong winds at the time the fire began. "Unfortunately for us, the winds are going to continue for another 24 hours."

Flames climbed the hills around the Reagan library Wednesday morning, with small fire funnels popping into the air when the winds picked up. The road leading to the tourist attraction was enveloped in smoke and the streetlights were out.

Firefighters continually dropped water and foam into the flames from helicopters and planes. On the ground, crews with shovels and chain saws headed into the hillsides to try to put out smoldering hot spots and stop the inferno from popping back up.

By midday, the Easy Fire appeared to have passed the Reagan Library without causing any damage. The hills around the facility were dark black and the lawn at the complex's entryway smoldered as firefighters worked in nearby hills to tamp down a few remaining hot spots.

Fire officials noted that nothing in the fire's footprint was considered safe yet.

Despite the evacuation orders, some locals came as close as a quarter mile to the Reagan Library to gawk.

"When I was a kid, we would play in the snow on snow days. Now, we take fire selfies on apocalypse days," said Anthony Gulino, 48 years old, who was taking a picture with his 17-year-old daughter, Gabby.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, meanwhile, the winds had largely calmed by the morning, a positive sign for the workers fighting the massive Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. Fire crews, PG&E Corp. workers and other emergency personnel took advantage of calm conditions to try to control the blaze, which by Wednesday morning was 30% contained.

Considerable headway was also made on the Getty Fire in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Named for the area near the Getty Museum where it began Monday morning, the fire is 27% contained.

Despite the progress, gusty winds will pose a considerable threat through Thursday afternoon in Southern California, and new fires could flare up suddenly. In Riverside County, east of Los Angeles, a 200-acre blaze broke out midday Wednesday and caused some mandatory evacuations, including the removal of elderly residents who could be seen waiting in wheelchairs alongside a freeway for transportation.

A red-flag warning, issued by weather authorities when winds are high and humidity is low, remains in place for the southern portion of the state.

Southern California Edison turned off the power for 71,058 customers Wednesday afternoon in an effort to prevent more fires, with the majority of blackouts in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. In Northern California, utility giant PG&E started a series of power shut-offs Tuesday that eventually hit over 500,000 homes and businesses, in another round of mandatory blackouts.

