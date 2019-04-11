PG&E : New PG&E Board Announces Additional Leadership Actions

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced that its newly constituted
Board of Directors has taken additional actions to further enhance
PG&E’s safety culture and operational excellence. These actions include:
-
Appointing former state and federal regulator Nora Mead Brownell to
serve as Chair of the Board of PG&E Corporation. Ms. Brownell
has an expansive career in the energy sector and has served as a
Commissioner of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), a
member of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission and President of
the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
-
Appointing former U.S. Ambassador Jeffrey Bleich to serve as Chair
of the Board of Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Mr. Bleich is a
longtime California resident and former Partner at the global law firm
Dentons and a leader of its global diplomatic consulting group. He has
previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia, Special Counsel
to President Obama, Chair of the California State University Board of
Trustees, President of the California State Bar, a member of the
Governor’s International Trade and Investment Council and President of
the Bar Association of San Francisco.
-
Appointing Bill Johnson as Chief Executive Officer and President,
effective May 1, 2019. Mr. Johnson recently concluded a more than
six-year tenure as President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority
(TVA), where he was responsible for leading the nation’s largest
publicly owned utility in its mission of providing energy,
environmental stewardship and economic development across a
seven-state region. Mr. Johnson has almost 30 years of experience in
the electric utility industry, where he has collaborated closely with
elected officials and other community leaders to deliver safe and
reliable electricity to millions of customers.
The PG&E Board said, “We are focused on taking additional actions to
bring about real and dynamic change that reinforces our commitment to
safety and continuous improvement. The appointments of Nora Mead
Brownell and Jeffrey Bleich, two respected leaders with a deep
understanding of the California and federal regulatory environments,
underscore our commitment to engage with our stakeholders to address the
state’s evolving energy challenges.”
The new PG&E Board includes Richard Barrera, Jeffrey Bleich, Nora Mead
Brownell, Cheryl Campbell, Fred Fowler, Richard Kelly, Michael Leffell,
Kenneth Liang, Dominique Mielle, Meridee Moore, Eric Mullins, Kristine
Schmidt and Alejandro Wolff. In addition, Mr. Johnson will stand for
election as a fourteenth director at PG&E’s 2019 Annual Meeting of
Shareholders.
About PG&E Corporation
PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San
Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company
(the “Utility”), an energy company that serves 16 million Californians
across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central
California. Each of PG&E Corporation and the Utility is a separate
entity, with distinct creditors and claimants, and is subject to
separate laws, rules and regulations. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.
In this news release, they are together referred to as “PG&E.”
