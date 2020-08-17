PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area

California Grid Operator Confirms State’s Energy Supply Expected to Meet Demand Tonight as Heatwave Continues

PG&E Thanks Customers Big and Small tor Coming Together to Conserve Power

Customers Strongly Urged to Continue Conserving through Thursday Night

Based on current forecasts for electricity supply and demand, the state’s electric grid operator, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), has communicated to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) that the utility does not need to employ rotating power outages on Monday.

Customers in portions of 42 counties who were notified earlier today via automated calls about potential outages will not be impacted by rotating power outages tonight.

PG&E has been on standby throughout the day, opening its Emergency Operations Center to be ready to execute potential rotating outages at the request of the CAISO. PG&E teams will continue to coordinate with the CAISO as the heatwave extends through Thursday. The CAISO oversees the larger power grid and balances energy demand with supply.

Electricity Conservation Is Key Through Thursday

Today, PG&E customers—including homeowners, small and medium businesses, large industrial businesses and agriculture businesses—all came together to conserve electricity and help avoid the need for rotating outages.

With the heatwave expected to continue through Thursday night, PG&E strongly encourages all customers to continue conserving to reduce the overall demand for power.

“Our customers of all sizes stepped up big time today to conserve electricity and reduce the strain on the state’s electric grid. We are tremendously grateful for their efforts—which were very effective in avoiding rotating outages throughout the state. We strongly urge our customers to keep up the conservation through Thursday. We appreciate your support and patience as we work to get through this heatwave together,” said Laurie Giammona, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for PG&E.

PG&E Tips to Save Energy and Reduce Usage

Raise the thermostat: Cool homes and use air conditioners more during morning hours. Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home during the rest of the day, health permitting. Turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off when not at home.

Cool homes and use air conditioners more during morning hours. Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home during the rest of the day, health permitting. Turn it up to 85 degrees or turn it off when not at home. Use a ceiling fan: Turn on a ceiling fan when using the air conditioner, which will allow the thermostat to be raised about 4 degrees to save on cooling costs with no reduction in comfort. Turn off fans and lights when you leave the room.

Turn on a ceiling fan when using the air conditioner, which will allow the thermostat to be raised about 4 degrees to save on cooling costs with no reduction in comfort. Turn off fans and lights when you leave the room. Cover windows: Use shade coverings and awnings so the air conditioner won’t have to work as hard to cool the home.

Use shade coverings and awnings so the air conditioner won’t have to work as hard to cool the home. Avoid using the oven: Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.

Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside. Limit the opening of refrigerators, which are major users of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.

which are major users of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day. Clean clothes and dishes early: Use large energy-consuming appliances like washing machines and dishwashers earlier in the day or late at night after 10:00 pm.

PG&E Tips to Stay Safe and Cool

Plan ahead: Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days.

Check the weather forecast to prepare for hot days. Keep an emergency contact list: Keep a list of emergency phone numbers.

Keep a list of emergency phone numbers. Have a buddy system: Check in on elderly or people with access and function needs.

Check in on elderly or people with access and function needs. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty.

Drink plenty of water, even when you are not thirsty. Stay cool: Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing.

Take a cool shower or bath and wear lightweight, loose, light-colored clothing. Stay safe: Stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

Rotating outages directed by the CAISO are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are called by PG&E during specific high fire threat conditions, and they are not related to any issues with PG&E’s equipment or its ability to deliver energy locally.

