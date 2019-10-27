PG&E : Northern California Wildfire Grows Overnight, Forcing Evacuations

By Jim Carlton and Laura Kusisto

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wildfire in northern California grew to 30,000 acres by Sunday morning as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze amid strong winds.

In an effort to prevent sparking new fires amid wind speeds up to 70 miles an hour, PG&E Corp. shut off power to millions of people in Northern and Central California.

Some 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate the area near the Kincade Fire, the largest of eight wildfires currently blazing in the state, according to officials in Sonoma County. The Kincade fire is currently only about 10% contained and is advancing south and west, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

PG&E, the bankrupt utility whose equipment has been cited as a cause in numerous past fires, said it cut off power to 918,000 homes and businesses in dozens of counties from the far northern part of the state to the mountains at the end of the Central Valley.

That surpasses the shut-offs to 750,000 customers earlier this month that drew widespread criticism of PG&E for issues such as a faulty website for communications.

At a news conference Saturday, state and federal officials warned of the possibility of runaway fires driven by one of the strongest windstorms in years.

Of particular concern are communities downwind of the Kincade Fire, which broke out on Wednesday and destroyed a few dozen homes and other structures in a remote corner of northern Sonoma County. The fire now threatens to expand dramatically with the new winds.

Although containment lines have been built around parts of the blaze, fire officials said embers could easily jump them and spark new fires -- as happened in 2017 when the Tubbs Fire tore through Santa Rosa, destroying thousands of homes.

"Any ignition that does happen will travel extremely fast," said Capt. Stephen Volmer of Cal Fire.