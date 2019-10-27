PG&E : Northern California Wildfire Grows Overnight, Forcing Evacuations -- 2nd Update

By Jim Carlton and Laura Kusisto

PETALUMA, Calif. -- A wildfire in northern California grew to 30,000 acres by Sunday morning as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze amid strong winds.

Meanwhile, millions of people were without electricity in a new routine in the Golden State, where utilities have been turning off power to prevent sparking new fires.

Some 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate the area near the Kincade fire, the largest of eight wildfires currently blazing in the state, according to officials in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco. The Kincade fire is only about 10% contained by more than 3,000 firefighters that have been deployed, and it is advancing south and west, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Officials said at a news conference Sunday that they expect current conditions, which include high winds and low humidity that can lead to the rapid spread of fire, to persist for another 24 hours.

"We know we are not out of the woods, and the wind conditions that were ferocious continue today," said County of Sonoma Supervisor David Rabbitt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across California on Sunday as the state dealt with the high winds and fires. "We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires," he said.

PG&E Corp., the bankrupt utility whose equipment has been cited as a cause in numerous past fires, said it cut off power to 918,000 homes and businesses in dozens of counties from the far northern part of the state to the mountains at the end of the Central Valley.

That surpasses the shut-offs to 750,000 customers earlier this month that drew widespread criticism of PG&E for issues such as a faulty website for communications.

"Safety is always our primary consideration," Andrew M. Vesey, chief executive officer and president of Pacific Gas and Electric Co., the main subsidiary of PG&E, said in a news conference Saturday night. "We recognize the hardship of not having power. We are working hard with all our partners to ensure the most vulnerable customers are being cared for.

Roughly 373 Southern California Edison customers, mostly in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles, were without power Sunday morning. The shut-offs included nine customers in the area of the Tick Canyon fire, which fire officials reported was 65% contained Sunday. The blackouts were precautionary public safety shut-offs, the utility said.

The Tick Canyon fire reportedly started Thursday near Santa Clarita, just north of Los Angeles. At its peak, as many as 50,000 people were ordered evacuated from neighborhoods closest to the brush fire. It has consumed about 4,600 acres and destroyed 22 structures. Twenty-seven other structures were damaged, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Three firefighters were reported injured in the area.

Nearly all of the mandatory evacuations had been lifted by Sunday morning, though fire officials warned that the Santa Ana winds could build again in the region by later Sunday and advised that another red-flag warning as likely.

Meanwhile in Northern California, traffic on U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County was at a near standstill Sunday morning as cars headed south from the evacuation zones.

At an evacuation shelter in Petaluma, Lara O'Brien recounted how she and about 14 friends from Ireland fled in a caravan of seven cars after attending a wedding in the resort town of Monte Rio on Saturday.

"First the caterer canceled, then the bartender, and then the power went out," Ms. O'Brien, a 50-year-old freelance writer, said as she clutched pillows and blankets at the Petaluma Community Center. "We sat and sang for a while, which is what we do."

But once evacuation sirens started blaring at about midnight, she said she and the entourage decided to make their escape down dark, winding roads -- ending up at the evacuation shelter they found on Google. "It was really comfortable," said Chuck Robinson, 58, as the group prepared to go to Lake Tahoe to continue their vacation. "Best eggs I have had in a long time."

Linda Seipp of Santa Rosa lived through the Tubbs fire in 2017, and she said the smell of smoke and sound of howling winds was reminiscent of that night when the fire devastated large parts of the city north of her home. She decided to evacuate, with her son, 16, daughter, 27, a nine-month-old grandson and a dog named Romeo at about midnight Saturday. She said her evacuation was hampered by dark streets and some blocked roads.

"It was like scary, panicky -- you're worried about your family," Ms. Seipp said Sunday at the Petaluma Community Center shelter.

But many people chose to ignore evacuation orders. Alice Plichcik, who lost a home she shared in Santa Rosa with her sister, Susan Plichcik, during the Tubbs fire said they chose to wait out the fire threat at their new home in a rural area a few miles west of where the Kincade fire started Wednesday.

"We are not leaving," Alice Plichcik said Sunday morning, as their home remained untouched by the fire, which stayed to the east overnight. "We will fight this fire even if it means I'm not above ground anymore." She said that she was suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome, like many others who lived through the 2017 firestorm.

"It's terrible," she said. "We're not even done with insurance from the last fire yet."

Petaluma police said the three designated evacuation shelters in the city had all been filled to capacity by midmorning Sunday, and new ones were opening in area churches and nearby cities as people continued to stream into the area from the fire zone.

"We're just kind of influxed," said Petaluma police officer Rob Hawkins. "The downtown is packed; every parking lot is full."

But Mr. Hawkins said the evacuation is more controlled than it was in 2017, when residents in many cases rushed from homes as flames approached dangerously close. "It's a lot more organized this time," Mr. Hawkins said. "In 2017, it was chaos."

Drew Halter, supervisor of the Petaluma Community Center shelter, said the facility filled to a capacity of 350 people by 6 a.m. Sunday after hosting 150 evacuees as of midnight Saturday. He said a wedding that had been booked in the community center with 250 attendees had to be canceled to make room for the fleeing residents. "It was a tough call, but we had to do it," Mr. Halter said.

But he likewise said the process of setting up emergency shelters has run far more smoothly than it did in 2017, when he said the city opened up the same center for Tubbs fire evacuees and had no food or other basic provisions immediately available. This time, he said, donations including from local restaurants were so lavish that evacuees Saturday dined on short ribs and chocolate covered strawberries.

Fire evacuations, he added, have become surprisingly routine. "Unfortunately, this has become a new normal for us," Mr. Halter said.

Shelters were also being opened to accommodate the flood of dogs, cats and other animals arriving from the fire zone. On the parking lot of the Petaluma Community Center, volunteers and staff of Countryside Rescue tended to 103 dogs and cats that were shipped in after the facility's headquarters in Santa Rosa was ordered evacuated. Many of the dogs whined and barked from cages set out on the grass, awaiting turns to be walked by handlers. David Weiss, operator of the rescue nonprofit, said he had to evacuate animals in 2017 also.

"In California, if you're not burning, you're mudsliding, and if you're not sliding, you're earth shaking," Mr. Weiss said, as he opened a cage to release a yapping hound for a walk.

--Alicia Caldwell contributed to this article.

Write to Jim Carlton at jim.carlton@wsj.com and Laura Kusisto at laura.kusisto@wsj.com