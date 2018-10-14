Log in
PG&E : Notifying Customers in Parts of 12 Counties About Extreme Weather Forecasts and Potential for Public Safety Power Shutoff

10/14/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

Release Date: October 14, 2018
Contact: PG&E External Communications (415) 973-5930

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) late Saturday and early Sunday began notifying customers in portions of 12 counties that the company may proactively turn off power for safety as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff event.

PG&E is sending automated voice messages, texts and emails to customers alerting them to potentially extreme weather conditions with high wildfire danger starting Sunday evening and lasting through Monday morning. Due to forecasted high winds and dry vegetation, PG&E may temporarily turn off power in portions of the following communities:

  • Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)
  • Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)
  • Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)
  • Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)
  • Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)
  • Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City)
  • Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)
  • Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)
  • El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)
  • Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)
  • Plumas County (La Porte)
  • Calaveras County (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)PG&E meteorologists continue to monitor weather conditions as they evolve. PG&E will have additional details on affected areas as weather reports come in throughout the day.

PG&E's automated call to potentially impacted customers included the following message:

'Extreme weather conditions with high fire danger are forecasted in (county name), starting today and lasting through Monday morning. These conditions may cause power outages. To protect public safety, PG&E may also temporarily turn off power in your neighborhood or community. If there is an outage, we will work to restore service as soon as it is safe to do so. Please have your emergency plan ready. If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it-and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911. For more information on how to prepare, please visit pge.com/wildfiresafety or call 1-800-PGE-5002.'

Customers should also make sure their contact information is up-to-date by visiting pge.com/mywildfirealerts, or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours.

Customers can learn whether their home or business is in or near a high fire-threat area by reviewing the California Public Utilities Commission's High Fire-Threat District map. They can also visit pge.com/wildfiresafety to determine whether their home or business is served by an electric line that may be turned off for safety.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com / and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 18:32:03 UTC
