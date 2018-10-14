PG&E : Notifying Customers in Parts of 12 Counties About Extreme Weather Forecasts and Potential for Public Safety Power Shutoff
10/14/2018 | 08:40pm CEST
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) late Saturday and early Sunday
began notifying customers in portions of 12 counties that the company
may proactively turn off power for safety as part of a Public Safety
Power Shutoff event.
PG&E is sending automated voice messages, texts and emails to customers
alerting them to potentially extreme weather conditions with high
wildfire danger starting Sunday evening and lasting through Monday
morning. Due to forecasted high winds and dry vegetation, PG&E may
temporarily turn off power in portions of the following communities:
Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley,
Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)
Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope
Valley, Saint Helena)
Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)
Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San
Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)
El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El
Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly
Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House,
Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset,
Strawberry, Twin Bridges)
Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth,
Sutter Creek, Volcano)
Plumas County (La Porte)
Calaveras County (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road
Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)
PG&E meteorologists continue to monitor weather conditions as they
evolve. PG&E will have additional details on affected areas as weather
reports come in throughout the day.
PG&E’s automated call to potentially impacted customers included the
following message:
“Extreme weather conditions with high fire danger are forecasted in
(county name), starting today and lasting through Monday morning. These
conditions may cause power outages. To protect public safety, PG&E may
also temporarily turn off power in your neighborhood or community. If
there is an outage, we will work to restore service as soon as it is
safe to do so. Please have your emergency plan ready. If you see a
downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do
not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report
downed power lines immediately by calling 911. For more information on
how to prepare, please visit pge.com/wildfiresafety or call
1-800-PGE-5002.”
Customers should also make sure their contact information is up-to-date
by visiting pge.com/mywildfirealerts,
or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours.
Customers can learn whether their home or business is in or near a high
fire-threat area by reviewing the California Public Utilities
Commission’s High Fire-Threat District map. They can also visit pge.com/wildfiresafety
to determine whether their home or business is served by an electric
line that may be turned off for safety.
