Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Once-Powerful PG&E Has Few Friends in Sacramento

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 02:51am EST

California's leaders have no plans to aid the utility that once had clout in capital 

By Alejandro Lazo

SACRAMENTO -- In the hours following PG&E Corp.'s filing for bankruptcy protection, leaders here in California's capital had very little to say.

A new governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, hasn't proposed a financial rescue plan for the state's largest public utility, nor detailed any specific changes he would like to see. Legislators who in the past were staunch supporters have also distanced themselves.

"Nobody in the building is willing to offer PG&E a bailout," said state Sen. Jerry Hill, a Democrat and longtime critic of the company.

The absence of support from California political leaders in the lead up to the bankruptcy filing contributed to the decline of its stock and a downgrade in its bonds, according to analysts.

Soon after the company's Tuesday chapter 11 filing, Mr. Newsom said in a brief statement that his focus "remains protecting the best interests of the people of California."

A company that was once one of the most influential in Sacramento and regularly got its way on legislation and regulation now has few defenders left. The reason, Sacramento veterans say, is that years of bad news related to deadly fires and other disasters have made the company unpopular among the public.

That sentiment now outweighs the goodwill PG&E had amassed from years of lobbying, donations and other close ties to key leaders.

From 2011 through the November 2018 election, the major utilities including PG&E contributed about $14.5 million to the state's legislators, political parties, former Gov. Jerry Brown and Mr. Newsom, according to data compiled by Consumer Watchdog, a California-based advocacy group.

A representative for PG&E declined to comment.

"The landscape has really shifted," said Chris Holden, a Democrat who chairs the state assembly utilities and energy committee. Mr. Holden planned to introduce legislation in December that would allow the utility to securitize costs related to last year's devastating fires. But it proved so unpopular he quickly shelved the idea.

Going back decades, PG&E and other utilities had scored a number of major wins in Sacramento. When the state deregulated energy markets in the late 1990s, PG&E, San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison helped to shape the legislation signed by then- Gov. Pete Wilson, a Republican, and were allowed to pass on billions in bad investment costs to customers.

When deregulation led to rolling blackouts as PG&E and the other utilities were forced to buy energy at inflated rates, Mr. Wilson's Democratic successor, Gray Davis, ordered state agencies to buy power on behalf of the utilities with taxpayer funds.

But the high costs it was paying for energy led PG&E to declare bankruptcy in April of 2001. After a protracted two-year process, California approved a plan for customers, rather than shareholders, to bear most of the financial burden for its emergence from chapter 11. By then, Mr. Davis had been recalled by voters, in part due to the energy issue, and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The state's next governor, Jerry Brown, employed two former PG&E executives as top aides during his 2011-2019 tenure. Mr. Brown vetoed bills that would have overhauled the utility's regulator, the Public Utilities Commission and that would have required the PUC to update fire-safety maps, all of which were approved by the state Legislature.

In veto messages, Mr. Brown said the overhaul was unworkable and that the maps legislation would have interfered with work already under way. A spokesman for the former governor pointed to legislation he later signed that also implemented changes at the PUC.

State political leaders have worked with the company on climate change over the past decade, counting on the utility to buy renewable energy in order for the state to hit targets.

But public perception related to PG&E's safety record began its nearly decadelong downswing in 2010, after one of its gas lines exploded in the Northern California town of San Bruno, killing eight people. PG&E was put on federal criminal probation following felony convictions stemming from the catastrophe.

A recent spate of deadly wildfires in PG&E's Northern California operating territory have put it further on the defensive.

Last August, the Legislature passed and Mr. Brown later signed a bill that allowed PG&E and other utilities to pay wildfire-related obligations with securitized debt, the costs of which could be passed on to ratepayers. The bill didn't cover liability in 2018, however, and when the Camp Fire, the deadliest in California history, struck this past fall, PG&E was left unprotected. That helped drive the company to seek court protection.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, a Democrat who wrote last summer's wildfire legislation, said PG&E's political clout has waned and that his focus has shifted from stabilizing the utility to "helping victims and ratepayers in the long run."

Wildfire victim advocates held a rally on the steps of the state Capitol last week calling on state leaders to save the company from bankruptcy, arguing that victim claims will likely take low priority in a restructuring, potentially leaving thousands without relief.

"Be at the head of the table and take control of this runaway monopoly," advocate Erin Brockovich said at the event.

Katherine Blunt contributed to this article.

Write to Alejandro Lazo at alejandro.lazo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -2.29% 13.67 Delayed Quote.-42.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
02:51aPG&E : Judge Says PG&E Violated Probation
DJ
02:51aPG&E : Once-Powerful PG&E Has Few Friends in Sacramento
DJ
01/30PG&E : Violated Probation, Federal Judge Says in Heated Hearing -- Update
DJ
01/30PG&E : Lawsuits demanding the PG&E pay for damages from wildfires
AQ
01/30PG&E : Violated Probation, Federal Judge Says in Heated Hearing
DJ
01/30THE LATEST : Utility regulator says pole inspections arduous
AQ
01/30JUDGE : PG&E put profits over wildfire safety
AQ
01/30PG&E : Time to Prepare! Weather System Heading Toward Northern and Central Calif..
BU
01/30PG&E : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Advanced Micro Devic..
PR
01/30PG&E : In PG&E Bankruptcy, Another Judge May Play Key Role
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 396 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 814 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,24
P/E ratio 2019 3,65
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 7 090 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,9 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-42.44%7 090
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.78%61 044
IBERDROLA1.28%53 449
DOMINION ENERGY-3.88%53 339
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.99%48 955
EXELON CORPORATION2.44%44 676
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.