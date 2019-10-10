Log in
PG&E : PSPS Update; PG&E Issues Weather “All Clear” for Safety Inspections and Restoration Efforts to Begin in Many Areas

0
10/10/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

Continues to Monitor Weather Conditions in Many Areas including Bay Area

Restoration Progress Continues: 126,000 Customers Restored

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported that improving weather conditions in some parts of the areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have allowed for an “all clear” to be issued for safety inspections, repair and restoration efforts to begin in many areas.

Updates

  • All clears have been declared in the following areas to begin inspections and assess if equipment is safe to resume electric delivery services.

County

Total Customers Notified

Weather Event

Alpine

633

All Clear

Amador

16,041

All Clear

Calaveras

23,708

All Clear

El Dorado

51,396

Partial All Clear

Mariposa

1,812

All Clear

Merced

14

All Clear

Monterey

3

All Clear

Placer

51,641

Partial All Clear

San Joaquin

52

All Clear

San Mateo

14,766

Partial All Clear

Santa Clara

38,250

All Clear

Santa Cruz

36,940

Partial All Clear

Stanislaus

1,088

All Clear

Tuolumne

34,413

All Clear

  • PG&E crews will visually inspect power lines to look for potential weather-related damage to the lines, poles and towers. This is done by vehicle, foot and air.
  • More than 30 PG&E Community Resource Centers remain open throughout the service area to provide water, phone charging stations and air-conditioned seating for customers. To view the full list, visit here.
  • Resources supporting the restoration include more than 6,300 on-the-ground field personnel and 44 helicopters. Crews will conduct visual inspections and will make repairs as necessary if any damage is found.

Kern Update

Power was turned off for safety to approximately 4,000 customers in Kern County this morning.

Weather updates

Dangerous weather conditions are expected to continue in some parts of the Sierra Foothills and Bay Area until midday Thursday. Similar conditions in Kern County are beginning late morning Thursday and lasting through midday Friday.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
