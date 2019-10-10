PG&E : PSPS Update; PG&E Issues Weather “All Clear” for Safety Inspections and Restoration Efforts to Begin in Many Areas

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported that improving weather conditions in some parts of the areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have allowed for an “all clear” to be issued for safety inspections, repair and restoration efforts to begin in many areas.
Updates
-
All clears have been declared in the following areas to begin inspections and assess if equipment is safe to resume electric delivery services.
|
County
|
|
Total Customers Notified
|
|
Weather Event
|
Alpine
|
|
633
|
|
All Clear
|
Amador
|
|
16,041
|
|
All Clear
|
Calaveras
|
|
23,708
|
|
All Clear
|
El Dorado
|
|
51,396
|
|
Partial All Clear
|
Mariposa
|
|
1,812
|
|
All Clear
|
Merced
|
|
14
|
|
All Clear
|
Monterey
|
|
3
|
|
All Clear
|
Placer
|
|
51,641
|
|
Partial All Clear
|
San Joaquin
|
|
52
|
|
All Clear
|
San Mateo
|
|
14,766
|
|
Partial All Clear
|
Santa Clara
|
|
38,250
|
|
All Clear
|
Santa Cruz
|
|
36,940
|
|
Partial All Clear
|
Stanislaus
|
|
1,088
|
|
All Clear
|
Tuolumne
|
|
34,413
|
|
All Clear
-
PG&E crews will visually inspect power lines to look for potential weather-related damage to the lines, poles and towers. This is done by vehicle, foot and air.
-
More than 30 PG&E Community Resource Centers remain open throughout the service area to provide water, phone charging stations and air-conditioned seating for customers. To view the full list, visit here.
-
Resources supporting the restoration include more than 6,300 on-the-ground field personnel and 44 helicopters. Crews will conduct visual inspections and will make repairs as necessary if any damage is found.
Kern Update
Power was turned off for safety to approximately 4,000 customers in Kern County this morning.
Weather updates
Dangerous weather conditions are expected to continue in some parts of the Sierra Foothills and Bay Area until midday Thursday. Similar conditions in Kern County are beginning late morning Thursday and lasting through midday Friday.
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005877/en/