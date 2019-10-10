PG&E : PSPS Update; PG&E Issues Weather “All Clear” for Safety Inspections and Restoration Efforts to Begin in Many Areas

Continues to Monitor Weather Conditions in Many Areas including Bay Area

Restoration Progress Continues: 126,000 Customers Restored

Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported that improving weather conditions in some parts of the areas affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) have allowed for an “all clear” to be issued for safety inspections, repair and restoration efforts to begin in many areas.

Updates

All clears have been declared in the following areas to begin inspections and assess if equipment is safe to resume electric delivery services.

County Total Customers Notified Weather Event Alpine 633 All Clear Amador 16,041 All Clear Calaveras 23,708 All Clear El Dorado 51,396 Partial All Clear Mariposa 1,812 All Clear Merced 14 All Clear Monterey 3 All Clear Placer 51,641 Partial All Clear San Joaquin 52 All Clear San Mateo 14,766 Partial All Clear Santa Clara 38,250 All Clear Santa Cruz 36,940 Partial All Clear Stanislaus 1,088 All Clear Tuolumne 34,413 All Clear

PG&E crews will visually inspect power lines to look for potential weather-related damage to the lines, poles and towers. This is done by vehicle, foot and air.

More than 30 PG&E Community Resource Centers remain open throughout the service area to provide water, phone charging stations and air-conditioned seating for customers. To view the full list, visit here.

Resources supporting the restoration include more than 6,300 on-the-ground field personnel and 44 helicopters. Crews will conduct visual inspections and will make repairs as necessary if any damage is found.

Kern Update

Power was turned off for safety to approximately 4,000 customers in Kern County this morning.

Weather updates

Dangerous weather conditions are expected to continue in some parts of the Sierra Foothills and Bay Area until midday Thursday. Similar conditions in Kern County are beginning late morning Thursday and lasting through midday Friday.

