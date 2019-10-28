Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E Pain Spreads to Utility's Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 11:35am EDT

By Matt Wirz

PG&E Corp.'s bond and stock prices dropped sharply Monday morning amid mounting concerns about the bankrupt electric utility's potential liability related to the Kincade Fire burning in Northern California.

The selloff, which began Friday as the Kincade fire spread, hit bonds hardest Monday, reflecting concerns that bondholders might not recover the full value of their claims in the bankruptcy.

PG&E filed a public report Thursday stating it became aware of a broken wire on one of its transmission lines in the area seven minutes before the Kincade fire began

PG&E's $3 billion bond due 2034 fell to 93.25 cents on the dollar from around 106 on Friday, according to data from MarketAxess, representing a roughly $383 million paper loss for holders of that security alone. The company has more than a dozen bonds outstanding and about $734 million changed hands Monday.

The utility's stock dropped another 21% early Monday, bringing its total decline to about 50% over the past week.

The larger the damage claims against the company, the less value will be available to distribute between bondholders and shareholders when the company comes out of bankruptcy court protection.

A trio of hedge funds -- Abrams Capital Management LP, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Redwood Capital Management LLC -- own a large stake in PG&E stock. Funds that own PG&E bonds include Elliott Management Corp., Apollo Global Management LLC and Pacific Investment Management Co.

Investors are concerned because PG&E would be mostly responsible for wildfire claims that arise before it emerges from bankruptcy. Payment for postbankruptcy claims could be shared through a statewide wildfire fund that is being set up to help shore up the finances of Californian utilities.

Write to Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 0.26% 41.325 Delayed Quote.67.93%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. -0.17% 343.84 Delayed Quote.62.83%
PG&E CORPORATION -11.80% 4.24 Delayed Quote.-78.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
11:35aPG&E Pain Spreads to Utility's Bonds
DJ
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PG&E Corp..
BU
09:51aPG&E : Forecasts Indicate Potential for Historic Wind Event This Weekend Approxi..
AQ
09:51aPG&E : PSPS Update for Oct. 23 Shutoff Event Nearly All Customers Impacted by Po..
AQ
02:47aCURRENT OCTOBER 26 PSPS EVENT : PG&E Expects to Issue Weather “All Clear&r..
BU
10/27FUTURE OCTOBER 29 PSPS EVENT : PG&E Tracking New Severe Wind Event Tuesday/Wedne..
BU
10/27PG&E : Northern California Wildfire Grows Overnight, Forcing Evacuations -- 4th ..
DJ
10/27PG&E : Northern California Wildfire Grows Overnight, Forcing Evacuations -- 3rd ..
DJ
10/27PG&E : is Monitoring a Third Consecutive Severe Wind Event for Tuesday and Wedne..
BU
10/27The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PG..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 418 M
EBIT 2019 3 611 M
Net income 2019 -597 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,64x
P/E ratio 2020 3,37x
EV / Sales2019 1,55x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 2 646 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,42  $
Last Close Price 5,00  $
Spread / Highest target 320%
Spread / Average Target 168%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-78.95%3 810
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.36.28%116 109
ENEL S.P.A.36.40%77 308
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.58%69 997
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.60%67 989
IBERDROLA31.32%64 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group