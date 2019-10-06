PG&E : Patrolling Areas Affected by Saturday Night's PSPS Event

At approximately 9:00 a.m. today, weather conditions improved, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews began patrolling power lines and poles in the areas of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that began Saturday night at approximately 10:00 p.m.

PG&E crews are conducting safety inspections of approximately 954 miles of transmission and distribution lines to ensure they are free of damage and safe to energize. Inspections will take place during daylight hours.

Impacted customers included:

County Customers Medical Baseline Customers Cities Butte 10,235 673 Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Pulga, Stirling City, Yankee Hill Plumas 4 0 Storrie Yuba 89 6 Brownsville

The PSPS event was initiated Saturday night based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk.

To support customers in the affected counties, PG&E has opened Community Resource Centers in two locations, along with one Mobile Resource Center. The Customer Resource Centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily or until power is restored in the affected areas. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities. The centers are located at:

Oroville

Bird Street School

1421 Bird Street

Oroville, CA 95965

Magalia

Strip Mall

14144 Lakeridge Court

Magalia, CA 95954

Mobile Resource Center – Sprinter Van

Brownsville

Ponderosa Community Center

17103 Ponderosa Way

Brownsville, CA 95919

Customers can get updated information at www.pge.com/psps.

