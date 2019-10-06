Log in
PG&E : Patrolling Areas Affected by Saturday Night's PSPS Event

10/06/2019 | 01:41pm EDT

At approximately 9:00 a.m. today, weather conditions improved, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) crews began patrolling power lines and poles in the areas of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that began Saturday night at approximately 10:00 p.m.

PG&E crews are conducting safety inspections of approximately 954 miles of transmission and distribution lines to ensure they are free of damage and safe to energize. Inspections will take place during daylight hours.

Impacted customers included:

County

Customers

Medical Baseline Customers

Cities

Butte

10,235

673

Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Pulga, Stirling City, Yankee Hill

Plumas

4

0

Storrie

Yuba

89

6

Brownsville

The PSPS event was initiated Saturday night based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk.

To support customers in the affected counties, PG&E has opened Community Resource Centers in two locations, along with one Mobile Resource Center. The Customer Resource Centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily or until power is restored in the affected areas. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at these facilities. The centers are located at:

Oroville
Bird Street School
1421 Bird Street
Oroville, CA 95965

Magalia
Strip Mall
14144 Lakeridge Court
Magalia, CA 95954

Mobile Resource Center – Sprinter Van

Brownsville
Ponderosa Community Center
17103 Ponderosa Way
Brownsville, CA 95919

Customers can get updated information at www.pge.com/psps.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
