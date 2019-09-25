PG&E : Patrolling Areas Affected by Today's PSPS Event Electric Service Already Restored in Most Areas

At approximately 2 p.m. today due to increasingly favorable weather conditions, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) started patrolling the North Bay and Sierra Foothill regions impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) initiated Wednesday morning.

As of 4 p.m., PG&E equipment in Napa, Sonoma, Placer and Plumas Counties impacted by the PSPS have been patrolled and electric service has been restored to essentially all customers. Pending the results of the other inspections, PG&E anticipates electric service restoration to a majority of all impacted areas tonight.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, PG&E announced that it would initiate a PSPS early Wednesday morning for 48,200 customers in the North Bay and Sierra Foothill regions, 57.4 percent of which have now been restored.

As of 5:30 p.m., the restoration status for the counties affected by PSPS:

COUNTY PERCENTAGE

RESTORED Butte 49.9 percent Napa 100 percent Nevada 62.3 percent Placer 100 percent Plumas 100 percent Sonoma 100 percent Yuba 56.2 percent

The PSPS event was activated based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk. As forecasted, the peak period of winds ended around noon today.

At approximately 2 p.m. today, PG&E crews began patrolling power lines, repairing damaged equipment and restoring customers. In the area impacted, PG&E has been conducting safety inspections of approximately 2,785 miles of transmission and distribution lines, which is the equivalent to the driving distance from Sacramento to Philadelphia.

