PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : Patrolling Areas Affected by Today's PSPS Event Electric Service Already Restored in Most Areas

09/25/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- At approximately 2 p.m. today due to increasingly favorable weather conditions, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) started patrolling the North Bay and Sierra Foothill regions impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) initiated Wednesday morning.

As of 4 p.m., PG&E equipment in Napa, Sonoma, Placer and Plumas Counties impacted by the PSPS have been patrolled and electric service has been restored to essentially all customers. Pending the results of the other inspections, PG&E anticipates electric service restoration to a majority of all impacted areas tonight.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, PG&E announced that it would initiate a PSPS early Wednesday morning for 48,200 customers in the North Bay and Sierra Foothill regions, 57.4 percent of which have now been restored.

As of 5:30 p.m., the restoration status for the counties affected by PSPS:

COUNTY

PERCENTAGE
 RESTORED

Butte

49.9 percent

Napa

100 percent

Nevada

62.3 percent

Placer

100 percent

Plumas

100 percent

Sonoma

100 percent

Yuba

56.2 percent

The PSPS event was activated based on forecasts of dry, hot and windy weather including potential fire risk. As forecasted, the peak period of winds ended around noon today.

At approximately 2 p.m. today, PG&E crews began patrolling power lines, repairing damaged equipment and restoring customers. In the area impacted, PG&E has been conducting safety inspections of approximately 2,785 miles of transmission and distribution lines, which is the equivalent to the driving distance from Sacramento to Philadelphia.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy company in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 15 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925006007/en/

Media Relations
415-973-5930

Source: Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 02:02:05 UTC
