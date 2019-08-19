Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Plunges After Judge Allows Trial on Whether It Caused Wildfire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

By Katherine Blunt

PG&E Corp. shares plunged after a judge allowed a trial on whether its equipment caused the second-worst wildfire in California history, a case that could add billions of dollars to the liabilities the bankrupt company faces.

California fire investigators concluded in January that PG&E equipment didn't cause the Tubbs fire, the deadliest in a series of wildfires that burned California's wine country in 2017. But attorneys representing fire victims strongly dispute that finding and persuaded the judge overseeing PG&E's chapter 11 proceeding on Friday to permit a state civil trial on the issue.

PG&E shares hit a seven-month low Monday, sliding as much as 28% in midmorning trading as investors grappled with the possibility that the company could face billions of dollars in additional liability costs as it restructures in bankruptcy court.

Citi analyst Praful Mehta on Monday cut his "buy" rating on PG&E, estimating that the fire could add $15 billion to PG&E's liability costs. He said there is "significant risk" of a jury deciding that PG&E should be held responsible for the fire given the company's continuing problems with operating its electric grid safely.

"We think that a jury trial brings a lot of other dynamics in play, especially given PG&E's history of poor safety and operational culture," he said.

PG&E filed for chapter 11 protection in January, citing more than $30 billion in potential liabilities tied to a series of fires in 2017 and 2018 that collectively killed more than 100 people. That calculation included the Tubbs fire, which killed 22 people and burned nearly 37,000 acres mainly in Napa and Sonoma counties.

As the company prepared its bankruptcy filing, California fire investigators determined that a private electrical system ignited the Tubbs fire and said it found no evidence that PG&E had violated state law.

Now, lawyers representing fire victims and insurance companies say they have evidence that could prove that PG&E's equipment was involved in the blaze.

"We are pleased with the judge's decision today," the official committee of torts claimants said in a statement. "We look forward to Tubbs Fire victims getting their day in court."

PG&E in a statement Friday said that it stands by the state investigators' findings.

"Regardless of the next legal steps, Cal Fire has already determined that the cause of the 2017 Tubbs Fire was not related to PG&E equipment, " the company said.

Dov Gertzulin, founder of PG&E bondholder DG Capital Management, said, "This is a disappointment to investors. Two Cal Fire teams determined PG&E has no responsibility for the Tubbs fire....This adds more uncertainty to the process. There's a chance the jury might award tort claimants a high number."

PG&E's 6.05% senior notes due in 2034 are down more than 2 cents to 109 cents on the dollar from Friday, according to MarketAxess.

--Soma Biswas contributed to this article.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -26.73% 10.43 Delayed Quote.-39.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
12:45pPG&E : Plunges After Judge Allows Trial on Whether It Caused Wildfire
DJ
09:03aPG&E : Shares Community Wildfire Safety Message With Thousands Who Attend Open H..
BU
08/17PG&E : Keeps Control of Exit Plan
DJ
08/16THE LATEST : Jury to decide PG&E role in wine country fire
AQ
08/16PG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- 4th Update
DJ
08/16PG&E : Jury to decide PG&E's role in California wine country fire
AQ
08/16PG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/16PG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/16PG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- Update
DJ
08/16PG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 437 M
Net income 2019 -2 230 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,84x
P/E ratio 2020 7,18x
EV / Sales2019 1,79x
EV / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 7 557 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,04  $
Last Close Price 14,28  $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-39.87%7 557
NEXTERA ENERGY INC25.15%104 037
ENEL SPA24.60%67 834
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.02%65 050
IBERDROLA31.75%64 489
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.56%63 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group