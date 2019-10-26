Log in
PG&E : Potential PSPS Impact Zone Expands by 90,000 Customers

0
10/26/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

Total Projected Impact Now 940,000 Customers Across 36 Counties Beginning Saturday Afternoon

Customers Encouraged to Use Online Address Look-up Tool to Confirm If They Will Be Impacted

Historic Wind Event Forecast to Cause Dangerous Conditions Until Midday Monday

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Due to weather forecasts indicating potential for a historic wind event this weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting approximately 940,000 customers-an increase of about 90,000 from previous estimates-in portions of 36 counties. Widespread dry, hot and windy weather is expected to begin impacting the service area today between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and through midday Monday.

As this weather system sweeps from north to south over a period of two to three days, PG&E customers across Northern and Central California will feel the effects of hot, dry winds at different times, which means outage times will vary as well.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.pge.com/eventmaps and use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.

Power Will Be Turned Off in Phases

The PSPS will occur in six phases, times may change (earlier or later) dependent on weather. The first phase will begin about 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Customer impacts will include these counties: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.

The second phase will occur around 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in the following counties: Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo.

Phase three will begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.

Phase four will begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne.

Phase five begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Humboldt, Mendocino (north) and Trinity.

The sixth and final phase is scheduled to begin 10 a.m., Sunday, October 27, impacting customers in Kern County.

The power will be turned off to communities in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions.

OCTOBER 26 PSPS EVENT

The times below are estimates and may change (earlier or later) dependent on weather.

PHASE

TIME/DATE

COUNTIES

1

2 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26

Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Yuba

2

4 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26

Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo

3

5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26

Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus

4

5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26

Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa, Tuolumne

5

5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26

Humboldt, Mendocino (north), Trinity

6

10 A.M. Sunday, Oct. 27

Kern

'This wind event is forecast to be the most serious weather situation that Northern and Central California has experienced in recent memory. We understand the widespread impacts this Public Safety Power Shutoff will have across Northern and Central California. We would only take this decision for one reason - to help reduce catastrophic wildfire risk to our customers and communities. There is no compromising the safety of our customers, which is our most important responsibility,' said Michael Lewis, PG&E's senior vice president of Electric Operations.

Customer Notifications and Impact

In most cases, the company has notified potentially impacted customers at 48 hours, 24 hours and just before the de-energization. However, customers not impacted by the PSPS, including those not within high fire-risk areas, may experience power outages due to PG&E equipment damaged during this major wind event. Those customers will not be notified in advance.

It is very possible customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location. This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.

The impacted counties, cities and communities are listed below. Customers can go to pge.com/pspsupdates to look up individual addresses to see if they are impacted by this event.

County

Customers

Cities or unincorporated areas with some customers potentially impacted

Alameda

Total: 57,002
Medical Baseline: 1,297

Albany, Berkeley, Castro Valley

Dublin, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore

Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, Sunol

Alpine

Total: 66
Medical Baseline: 0

Bear Valley

Amador

Total: 19,909
Medical Baseline: 974

Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Ione, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano

Butte

Total: 19,151
Medical Baseline: 1,398

Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill

Calaveras

Total: 30,819
Medical Baseline: 1,398

Angels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Burson, Camp Connell, Campo Seco, Copperopolis, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Tamarack, Vallecito, Valley Springs, Wallace, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville

Colusa

Total: 64
Medical Baseline: 2

Arbuckle, Maxwell, Sites, Williams

Contra Costa

Total: 48,058
Medical Baseline: 1,584

Alamo, Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Canyon, Clayton, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Diablo, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Hercules, Kensington, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Richmond, Rodeo, San Pablo, San Ramon, Walnut Creek

El Dorado

Total: 56,643
Medical Baseline: 2,774

Cameron Park, Camino, Cold Springs, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown

Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges

Glenn

Total: 43
Medical Baseline: 2

Orland, Willows

Humboldt

Total: 66,870
Medical Baseline: 2,084

Alderpoint, Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Bridgeville, Carlotta, Eureka, Fernbridge, Ferndale, Fieldbrook, Fields, Landing, Fortuna, Garberville, Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta

Manila, Mckinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans, Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Dell, Samoa, Scotia, Trinidad, Weitchpec, Weott, Whitehorn, Willow Creek

Kern

Total: 839
Medical Baseline: 27

Arvin, Bakersfield, Lebec

Lake

Total: 37,441
Medical Baseline: 2,170

Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs

Marin

Total: 118,535
Medical Baseline: 2,084

Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Inverness, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Quentin, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tomales, Woodacre

Mariposa

Total: 809
Medical Baseline: 42

Coulterville, Greeley Hill

Mendocino

Total: 38,433
Medical Baseline: 1,342

Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Calpella, Caspar, Comptche, Covelo, Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Unincorporated Areas of Ukiah, Westport, Unincorporated Areas of Willits, Yorkville

Monterey

Total: 9,987
Medical Baseline: 251

Aromas, Greenfield, Gonzales, Salinas, Soledad

Napa

Total: 17,878
Medical Baseline: 498

American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville

Nevada

Total: 43,211
Medical Baseline: 1,822

Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Smartsville, Soda Springs, Washington

Placer

Total: 31,277
Medical Baseline: 1,275

Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Penryn, Sheridan, Weimar

Plumas

Total: 785
Medical Baseline: 6

Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie, Twain

San Benito

Total: 1,369
Medical Baseline: 39

Hollister, Paicines, San Juan Bautista

San Joaquin

Total: 375
Medical Baseline: 5

Linden, Stockton

San Mateo

Total: 57,218
Medical Baseline: 1,158

Belmont, Burlingame, Daly City, El Granada, Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montara, Moss Beach, Pacifica, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Gregorio, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Woodside, Unincorporated Communities in Southwest San Mateo County

Santa Clara

Total: 27,094
Medical Baseline: 823

Coyote, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Redwood Estates, San Jose, San Martin, Saratoga

Santa Cruz

Total: 44,942
Medical Baseline: 2,095

Aptos, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Capitola, Corralitos, Davenport, Felton, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Mount Hermon, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Watsonville

Shasta

Total: 28,403
Medical Baseline: 1,659

Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Ono, Palo Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shasta Lake, Shingletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore

Sierra

Total: 1,159
Medical Baseline: 14

Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City

Siskiyou

Total: 51
Medical Baseline: 0

Somes Bar

Solano

Total: 25,524
Medical Baseline: 1,158

Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Vallejo

Sonoma

Total: 95,647
Medical Baseline: 2,941

Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Freestone, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Larkfield, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penngrove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Stewarts Point, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor

Stanislaus

Total: 163
Medical Baseline: 2

Knights Ferry, Oakdale, Patterson

Tehama

Total: 19,238
Medical Baseline: 1,218

Corning, Flournoy, Gerber, Los Molinos, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Proberta, Red Bluff, Tehama, Vina

Trinity

Total: 1,046
Medical Baseline: 39

Burnt Ranch, Del Loma, Hawkins Bar, Platina, Salyer, Zenia

Tuolumne

Total: 33,776
Medical Baseline: 1,790

Big Oak Flat, Chinese Camp, Columbia, Groveland, Jamestown, Long Barn, Mi-Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Sonora, Soulsbyville, Strawberry, Tuolumne, Twain Harte

Yolo

Total: 530
Medical Baseline: 15

Brooks, Capay, Esparto, Guinda, Rumsey, Winters

Yuba

Total: 5,502
Medical Baseline: 313

Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland

Estimated Time of Restoration

Predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful to hit California in decades, with widespread dry northeast winds between 45-60 mph and peak gusts of 60-70 mph in the higher elevations.

Winds of this magnitude pose a higher risk of damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread. The fire risk is even higher because vegetation on the ground has been dried out by recent wind events.

Before restoring power, PG&E must inspect its equipment for damage and make any necessary repairs. That process cannot begin until the severe weather event has subsided.

Given the prolonged period during which the wind event will unfold, and the large number of power line miles that will need to be inspected before restoration, customers are being asked to prepare for an extended outage of at least two days once the severe weather has passed.

PG&E will work with state and local agencies to provide updated restoration timelines following the conclusion of the severe weather event.

Customer Resources

PG&E is opening 56 Community Resource Centers in areas where power will be shut off, and we are looking to add more. These centers will remain open in impacted areas throughout the PSPS to provide water, phone charging stations, air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people and restrooms. To view the current list, click here.

During the PSPS, customers in impacted areas will not be billed. PG&E has paused disconnection and collection activities in these areas.

Customers can visit pge.com/pspsupdates for more information.

How Customers Can Prepare

In addition, PG&E is asking customers to:

  • Update your contact information by calling 1-866-743-6589. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, before and during a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
  • Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
  • Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
  • Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
  • Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.
  • Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E's Safety Action Center.

While customers in high fire-threat areas are more likely to be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff event, any of PG&E's more than five million electric customers could have their power shut off for safety because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy company in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 15 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191026005018/en/

MEDIA RELATIONS:
415-973-5930

Source: Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 19:01:01 UTC
