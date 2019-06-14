PG&E : Power Producers Plan Appeal of Bankruptcy Judge's PG&E Ruling -Reuters

--Several power producers plan to challenge a judge's decision related to the ability of PG&E Corp. (PCG) to reject power purchase agreements while in bankruptcy, Reuters reports Friday.

--A judge in San Francisco's bankruptcy court ruled earlier this month that any decision regarding the company's attempt to cancel these agreements belongs in bankruptcy court and federal regulators have no say in the matter, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/pge-us-appeal/power-producers-to-appeal-bankruptcy-court-ruling-on-pge-energy-contracts-idUSL2N23L0XS

