PG&E : Power Shutoffs Begin Early in Northern California

By Jim Carlton

SAN FRANCISCO -- PG&E Corp. on Saturday began shutting off power to millions of people in Northern California hours earlier than anticipated, as a severe windstorm advanced on the region and prompted new evacuation orders amid heightened risk of wildfire.

The shut-offs scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time in communities north of San Francisco caught many people off guard. The bankrupt utility, whose equipment has been cited as a cause in numerous past fires, had announced on Friday shut-off times as much as three hours later.

PG&E also expanded by almost 100,000 the number of customers projected to be affected by the shut-offs, to 940,000 homes and businesses in portions of 36 counties from the far northern part of the state to the mountains at the end of the Central Valley.

If fully instituted, those would surpass the shut-offs to 750,000 customers earlier this month that drew widespread criticism of PG&E for issues such as a faulty website for communications.

PG&E officials didn't immediately offer an explanation for the accelerated timing. But at a press conference earlier Saturday, state and federal officials warned of the possibility of runaway fires driven by wind gusts as high as 80 miles an hour when one of the strongest windstorms in years is set to hit Northern California on Saturday night.

Of particular concern are communities downwind of the 25,000-acre Kincade Fire, which broke out on Wednesday and destroyed a few dozen homes and other structures in a remote corner of northern Sonoma County. The fire now threatens to expand dramatically with the new winds.

Although containment lines have been built around parts of the blaze, fire officials said embers could easily jump them and spark new fires -- as happened in 2017 when the Tubbs fire tore through Santa Rosa, destroying thousands of homes. "Any ignition that does happen will travel extremely fast," said Capt. Stephen Volmer of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As a result, officials Saturday dramatically widened mandatory evacuation orders from only about 2,000 people when the fire broke out to more than 40,000 in cities including Healdsburg and Windsor. In addition, communities on the Pacific coast about 20 miles away -- including the Russian River resort area -- were put under warning to evacuate.

Already, 10 wineries in and around Geyserville have closed since the Kincade Fire started and tourism officials worried others outside the evacuation zones would be hurt by the shut-off since many don't have generators. The shut-offs have proved a boon for some businesses with generators.

Ledson Winery outside Kenwood, Calif. saw a jump in its tasting room revenue on Thursday to $35,000 from a normal weekday amount of about $20,000, said owner Steve Ledson, whose company installed generators decades ago.